Ackermans and Spur team up for Design-a-Tee Competition for kids
Every big dream starts with a little spark. That’s exactly the kind of excitement Spur and Ackermans want to ignite with their latest collaboration, the Design-a-Tee Competition.
This initiative will give young artists the chance to see their creativity come to life – and wear it too! Inspired by the colouring-in sheets that children love at Spur, this competition is all about letting little imaginations run wild.
Children can grab a special design sheet at any Spur restaurant or Ackermans store, draw their dream tee design, and submit their masterpiece.
The two winning designs will hit select Ackermans stores nationwide in September, just in time for Heritage Month.
Aside from the bragging rights of having their design turned into a real-life fashion piece, the two winners will each score a cash prize and Spur and Ackermans vouchers to the value of R50,000 each.
“With family at the heart of both brands, we know that this collaboration will resonate with many South Africans nationwide. It’s about celebrating kids' creativity, giving them a voice, and showing them that their ideas matter!" comments Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer at Ackermans.
"Kids are the next generation of creators," says Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer at Spur Corporation.
"They’re already making waves on YouTube and TikTok, so why not in fashion too?"
How to enter
1. Grab a Design-a-Tee colour in page from any Spur or Ackermans store nationwide
2. Create your dream tee design
3. Upload your masterpiece on the Ackermans website on or before 30 April 2025
The two lucky winners will be announced on 7 May 2025, and their designs will hit select Ackermans stores in September.
