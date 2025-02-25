SA retail marketing steps into the global spotlight

EBM nominated for four prestigious international awards.

South African retail marketing is being acknowledged on the world stage, with Excellerate Brand Management (EBM) receiving four nominations at the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Global Awards. These nominations, three in the Visual Victory category, and one for a coveted Maxi Award, for work done in different parts of South Africa, celebrate EBM’s ability to create immersive, high-impact retail experiences that resonate with shoppers and drive consumer engagement.

A standout year for EBM

EBM’s outstanding campaigns have not only captured local audiences but have now gained international recognition. The agency’s nominations include three in the Visual Victory category for its standout projects at Eastgate Shopping Centre, Mall of Africa and Sandton City. Additionally, its expertise has been acknowledged with a nomination for a Maxi Award, an accolade reserved for marketing excellence in the retail sector for a project done at Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

Chief marketing officer Michael Wilson expressed pride in the team’s achievements: “These nominations are a testament to the incredible creativity and strategic thinking of our team, and confirm our core purpose. We take a unique approach to every centre we market with every campaign driven by their unique positioning and strategy. South African retail marketing is proving it can compete on a global level, delivering world-class experiences that enhance the shopping journey.”

Gateway’s change in action

Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s Change in Action NPO Fair has been nominated for the highly sought-after Maxi Award. This initiative provided over 20 non-profit organisations (NPOs) with tailor-made training over four months, developing their skills in income-generating strategies, financial literacy, budget management, volunteer coordination, leadership, marketing, and governance. Through various brand partnerships, this campaign helped uplift NPOs from poverty-stricken regions, ensuring they can continue providing life-changing services.

In a province with over 3,500 NPOs, many of which are struggling for visibility and resources, this project created a vital support network. Chosen from hundreds of applicants, the selected organisations received branding kits, exposure, and training to enhance their ability to serve vulnerable communities. By offering knowledge and resources, Change in Action empowered these organisations to build sustainable futures and make a lasting impact on Durban’s communities.

Bringing retail to life

The three Visual Victory nominations showcase EBM’s expertise in visual merchandising specifically created for retail merchandising units, kiosks and temporary in-line retailers as well as media campaigns, sponsorships, and promotional pop-ups.

At Eastgate Shopping Centre, EBM partnered with Ackermans to bring the Character Shop Activation to life, transforming the mall’s largest promotional court into a colourful, character-themed wonderland. Featuring dedicated experience pods for favourites like Spiderman, Barbie, Batman, and Hello Kitty, the activation invited families to explore interactive zones, including a Spider-Man climbing wall and a Batman virtual reality experience. Live character appearances and a spinning prize wheel further elevated engagement, making this festive-season activation a standout success.

At Mall of Africa, the SOOK x Tyla Pop-Up was a game-changer. Hosted in the cutting-edge SOOK retail space, this event drew thousands of fans who queued for hours to experience an exclusive in-person moment with South African music sensation Tyla. With limited-edition merchandise, high-definition digital displays, and a live DJ playing Tyla’s biggest hits, the activation showcased EBM’s ability to leverage retail spaces to create enthralling pop-culture led experiences.

Meanwhile, Sandton City’s YAWA Nest Pop-Up brought luxury and culture together in an in-line temporary store designed to resemble a nest, with lush green aesthetics and high-impact product displays. Founded by Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee, DJ Themba, and retail expert Arie Fabian, YAWA introduced a curated selection of luxury streetwear brands, blending global fashion trends with an Afrocentric identity. The high-impact product displays lent the space a gallery-like ambiance, enhancing the luxurious shopping experience.

Setting the benchmark for retail marketing

These nominations reinforce EBM’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries in retail marketing. With freshness and imaginative engagement at the heart of each activation, the agency continues to shape the future of shopping experiences, merging storytelling, technology, and brand interaction in innovative ways. As the awards approach, all eyes are on EBM as it represents South Africa’s retail marketing prowess on the international stage.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised on such a prestigious global stage for our work. This nomination is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of strategic innovation in retail marketing. As we continue to expand, with our recent move into Morocco and other markets on the horizon, we remain focused on delivering cutting-edge marketing approaches in South Africa and beyond,” shared Darren Katz, chief executive officer at EBM.



