Cape Malls wins international marketing award

Community-led campaign earns top honours at prestigious global award for Liberty Promenade Mall.

Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain has secured international recognition for marketing excellence, taking home a gold award at the 2025 Solal European Marketing Awards held in Warsaw, Poland last month. The award was presented for the centre’s impactful Unmasking Strength campaign, the 2023 iteration of its annual Next Generation Musical Showcase, which tackled youth mental health through performance and storytelling.

The Solal Awards celebrate the best in retail marketing across the world. With a record number of entries submitted this year, Liberty Promenade’s achievement highlights the global relevance of its locally driven, purpose-led approach and the excellence in its execution.

“We are delighted to have received this international recognition. To see Liberty Promenade, our marketing team and the vibrant community of Mitchells Plain represented on a global stage is incredibly rewarding. To us, this award affirms the heart we put into our work and the importance of creating campaigns that are locally rooted and implemented with excellence.” says Brenda Bibby, general manager at Liberty Promenade.

Addressing mental health through creativity

With one in five learners facing mental health challenges, Liberty Promenade recognised the importance of supporting emotional well-being to youth in its surrounding communities. The 2023 Unmasking Strength theme encouraged learners to express their inner resilience in creative ways through dance, drama and song.

Eighteen Cape-based schools took part, leading to a 57% increase in learner participation and a 75% rise in school involvement compared to the previous year. The campaign was also extended by providing accessible mental health resources, reinforcing the mall’s empathy and the need to provide care and support.

Incredible performances from Cape Flats youth at last year's showcase

A campaign built on consistency and local relevance

This is not the first time Liberty Promenade has been recognised for its marketing efforts. The centre has previously received multiple South African Footprint Awards for campaigns focused on digital engagement, retailer partnerships and community relations. The Solal gold adds a significant milestone to its track record, celebrating the long-term impact of its community-focused strategy.

Now in its 14th year, the Next Generation Musical Showcase has become a standout initiative in South African mall marketing. What began as a recycled fashion show in 2012 has developed into a large-scale platform for social commentary, youth expression and school development. To date, the campaign has involved over 160 school entries and more than 760 learners, awarding over R730,000 in prize funding. Schools have used their winnings to improve infrastructure, build arts facilities and fund sustainable programmes that benefit learners year-round.

Looking ahead to the 2025 showcase

With momentum from the Solal win, Liberty Promenade is preparing for the 14th edition of the Next Generation Musical Showcase, set to take place in October. Registration is now open, and schools across the Cape are once again being invited to participate in a campaign that has become both a creative outlet and a source of lasting community pride.

For more information on Liberty Promenade, its stores and its projects, visit www.libertypromenade.co.za or follow the centre on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @ libertypromenademall_za.



