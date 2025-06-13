Adelaide Tshabalala | Digital marketing in 2025: We’re all just guessing with confidence

Let’s be honest for a second: if you haven't felt at least mildly unhinged while refreshing ad metrics at 2 AM, or trying to decode TikTok’s algorithm like it’s an ancient riddle left by a rogue Mayan god, are you even really in digital marketing?

We're living in this wild "golden age of contradictions."

On one hand, we've got access to more data than ever before. Think dashboards, heat maps, conversion funnels, those AI-generated insights that basically just scream, "OPTIMISE OR DIE!"

But then, on the other hand? Your highest-performing post this month was probably a grainy, behind-the-scenes blooper featuring Tshidi from accounts sneezing during a Facebook Live.

I’m not saying it's chaos, exactly. I'm just saying… if chaos itself had a media budget and a Canva account, it would probably look a lot like us.

The algorithm is definitely not your friend

Remember when we used to whisper sweet nothings to the Facebook pixel and it would whisper back? Now? TikTok wants raw, human, authentic moments – but also, somehow, polished. Instagram wants video, then carousels, then still photos, but only on alternate Tuesdays when the moon's in retrograde.

And please, don't even get me started on Google. One minute it’s all about high-intent keywords, the next it’s pushing these Performance Max campaigns that seem to have minds of their own – and probably secret side hustles.

We're all nodding like we know exactly what’s going on. Secretly, though? We’re running A/B tests on everything from subject lines to whether emojis work better before or after a CTA.

Audiences are way smarter than the brief

Here’s the real twist: our audiences? They’ve seriously evolved. They can sniff out a forced trend from a mile away. They know when AI is doing the talking in your captions or when your influencer looks like they've never actually opened the product they’re raving about.

They're craving storytelling. They want meaning. A bit of sass. And certainly, a bit of sincerity. They want brands that don’t just shout louder – they want ones that listen better.

And if you’re a strategist out there, desperately trying to balance brand integrity with 3-second TikTok hooks, you already know the drill: attention is a currency, and everyone’s broke.

So… what is working right now?

Hyper-human content: Think less "brand voice" and more "your best friend giving you unsolicited but brilliant advice."

Trust: Yep, still a thing. Build it with transparency, consistency, and, occasionally, admitting when you don’t have all the answers.

Simplicity: If it takes more than five seconds to grasp the point, you’ve probably lost them to the next doomscroll.

Relevance, not just reach: Global trends are cute. But if your campaign doesn’t genuinely resonate with your audience (and yes, that includes Thabo in Northriding and Kayla in Cape Town), you've completely missed the mark.

Final thought: Less noise, more nerve

Digital marketing isn't about who shouts the loudest or posts the most anymore. It's about being unignorable – but in the right way. The truly human way.

So, here’s my hot take: we need fewer "marketing ninjas" and a lot more marketing therapists. People who dig into the psychology, who aren’t afraid to try things that might totally flop, and who understand that the best campaigns feel less like ads and more like an invitation to something real.

And if all else fails? Just post Tshidi sneezing again. She's pure gold.