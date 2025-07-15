Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Ackermans expands its menswear offering

    Ackermans is expanding its fashion apparel offering to include menswear designed for men who value style, quality, and affordability.
    15 Jul 2025
    15 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The addition of menswear enables the brand to better serve their customers, adapt to their evolving needs and truly cater to the entire family. From baby to kids to teens, to adults – Ackermans offers fashion at incredible value for everyone.

    The menswear collection arrives just in time for the colder winter months, offering South African men classic, versatile wardrobe essentials that deliver on style, practicality and affordability.

    From classic outerwear and hard-wearing denim to everyday tees and essential fleece, Ackermans Menswear delivers classic pieces that are easy to wear, mix and match, all while staying true to the retailer’s value-first ethos.

    “As a brand committed to meeting the needs of South African families across the country, introducing menswear was a natural progression for us,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief executive of marketing at Ackermans.

    “This collection answers the growing demand for easy-wearing essentials and offers men must-have pieces that are effortless to style and built to last.”

    Crafted with durability and practicality in mind, the collection includes easy layering pieces and practical fits that work for everything from weekday errands to weekend downtime.

    Elevated basics like jackets made for layering, classic knits, hard-wearing chinos, versatile denim and everyday tees are designed to meet the growing demand for quality essentials at prices that make sense.

    Ackermans Menswear is a continuation of the brand’s 100+ year commitment to serving South African families. With this addition, the retailer moves closer to becoming a true one-stop destination for everyone — from toddlers to teens to adults - without compromising on quality and affordability.

    Ackermans, men's fashion, Bronwyn Pretorius
