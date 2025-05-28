Malls unite to showcase the Your Cancer Counts campaign

Old Mutual Property supports nationwide Living with Cancer initiative across eight centres.

This May and June, Old Mutual Property is putting the spotlight on cancer in a bold and interactive way. Through its support of Living with Cancer SA, eight major malls in five different provinces under its banner will become vibrant hubs for community-led cancer awareness, reflection and information sharing, in the build-up to National Cancer Survivors Day on 2 June 2025.

Cavendish Square, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Phumulani Mall, Riverside Mall, The Zone @ Rosebank, Bedford Centre, Kagiso Mall and Vincent Park will each host events designed to get shoppers talking, sharing and showing support for cancer from 30 May to 2 June 2025. Even though the specific activations at each mall may differ, the key message is the same: Your cancer counts.

Shoppers will be able to contribute by sharing the details of their own or their loved one’s cancer on the first South African patient-led cancer registry. Visitors will also get an opportunity to share their struggle with cancer with volunteers at the activation, commemorate loved ones, gain valuable health insights, or simply lend their voice to the cause.

A collective effort, one name at a time

A symbolic giant ribbon statue will stand at the heart of each event, gradually filled with balls: for survivors and for those who have passed on. Visitors can personalise these by writing the name of someone affected by cancer before placing them into the structure. This installation will serve as a powerful, visual reminder of the impact cancer has on families across South Africa.

Location dependent, shoppers will have access to guidance from the likes of hospice professionals, dieticians, psychologists, and grief counsellors. Healthcare professionals will be on hand to share information about early detection, symptoms and screening referrals, especially for common cancers such as breast, prostate and cervical. A will-drafting service will also be available to highlight the importance of planning for the future at selected malls.

Information, access and real support

A selection of the malls will feature expert talks from professionals, offering insight and support on everything from nutrition during treatment to managing grief. Talks will be run in the morning and afternoon, with comfortable seating provided for attendees. Shoppers can follow their local mall’s social media or subscribe to newsletters to stay up to date with speaker times and registration details. This information will also be available on the National Institute for Communicable Diseases social media pages.

An important aspect of the campaign will be the communication of information from Living With Cancer SA on how to register patient records through the first patient-led cancer registry.

Michelle Shelley, Group Marketing Portfolio manager at EBM for the Old Mutual Property portfolio, explains: “Cancer is not just a health issue, it’s a community issue. We’re proud to support this initiative that brings practical resources, real conversations, and moments of solidarity for cancer patients to our malls. If our spaces can help someone feel seen, supported, or better informed, then we’ve done something worthwhile.”

Michelle Shelley (EBM Portfolio manager), Dr Mazvita Muchengeti (head of department : National Cancer Registry), and Belinda Wagner (founder of Living with Cancer SA) gear up to show support for the upcoming Your Cancer Counts campaign, taking place from 30 May to 2 June around the country

Taking action where it counts

The Your Cancer Counts project is an extension of Old Mutual Property’s commitment to corporate social investment, in collaboration with Living with Cancer SA, the National Cancer Registry, the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and Campaigning for Cancer. With the growing cancer burden in South Africa, and National Cancer Survivors Day around the corner, the timing could not be more relevant.

The South African National Cancer Registry (NCR), a division of National Health Laboratory Services, serves as South Africa’s main source of national cancer incidence data. Since 1986, the NCR has conducted pathology-based cancer surveillance, where data on cancer cases diagnosed by histology, cytology and bone marrow aspirate and trephine are collected, analysed and reported annually. Through its partnership with Living with Cancer SA, South Africa’s first patient-led cancer registry and support platform the NCR is enhancing its reach beyond clinical data to include lived experience, awareness, and advocacy. For more about NCR click here.

Whether it’s a contribution to the cancer registry, a conversation, leaving your mark on the cancer statue, or a new understanding of symptoms to watch for, every interaction counts. Visit your nearest participating mall this May and June to take part. For more details, follow your mall’s official social media pages or visit the website: https://livingwithcancersa.co.za/.