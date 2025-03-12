Jeep Apparel and John Craig partner for new collection

Jeep Apparel and men’s fashion retailer John Craig has announced a partnership that aims to bring clothing and footwear that’s ready for any adventure to market.

Image supplied

Jonathan Bradbury, marketing manager for Jeep Apparel, says: “Historically, Jeep might have appealed to an older, more conservative demographic. But we are evolving to be more relevant and aspirational to a younger, urban market that values versatility, style, and performance.

Our footwear and apparel are fashionable and city-ready, but maintain the durability and comfort that form our brand heritage. We do not focus on fast fashion; instead, we produce high-quality items that last and remain on-trend without chasing every short-lived fad.”

Bradbury says the partnership with John Craig aligns with the brand’s focus on functionality and sophistications.

“John Craig is known for curating high-quality, stylish garments, and we combine their formal, sophisticated approach with our outdoor heritage, appealing to modern consumers who want the best of both worlds,” he says.

“John Craig has a long-standing reputation for timeless style and quality, particularly in formal menswear, and they are expanding into more lifestyle offerings. Jeep, with its outdoor credibility and casual-meets-functional aesthetic, is a strong fit. John Craig is currently stocking our boots and sneakers, including the limited-edition Gladiator Boot, which is our signature style this season with only 601 units available worldwide.”

At the heart of the new collection is the exclusive new Gladiator Boot with an urban aesthetic, but a rugged rubber grip sole, premium leather upper, and fully waterproof construction under the hood.

Adrian Manchest, footwear buyer at Jeep, notes that the Gladiator Boot was inspired by the Jeep Gladiator vehicle.

Manchest says: “The Gladiator can move effortlessly between city streets and off-road environments, which is exactly what we wanted in the footwear. The vehicle’s thick, cleated tires inspired the rugged rubber outsole, and its powerful suspension corresponds to the metal shank that prevents your foot from rolling. Comfort was also key, so the boots have soft foam insoles that hug your feet, similar to how Jeep seats are designed to hold you in place.”

The Gladiator Boot, along with the Cherokee Hiker and Patriot Boot, seamlessly blend rugged functionality with urban sophistication.

As an eco-conscious brand, Jeep apparel collaborates with Jeep Italy, which uses recycled materials in certain models of its footwear.

Bradbury says: “For example, our Ontario Scrambler sneaker utilises recycled fabric for the upper and recycled rubber for the sole. We also use organic cotton in some T-shirts, and each sale contributes to planting trees in partnership with the Wildlands Trust. It is a balanced approach: we meet consumer expectations for sustainability where possible while maintaining the durability and style they expect from the Jeep brand.”

Outlining the Jeep Apparel design evolution, Bradbury says: “We balance rugged performance with urban style by starting with outdoor heritage elements such as waterproof materials, rubber grip soles, and utilitarian details like extra pockets or stretch fabric. Then we refine the designs so they fit seamlessly into office or city life. The idea is that if you decide to take a hike after work, you do not need to change your clothes. Our footwear and apparel adapt equally well to city streets and outdoor trails.”

The new Jeep Apparel look is epitomised by dynamic brand ambassador and Springbok rugby icon Aphelele Fassi, representing a fusion of athletic prowess, supreme confidence, and style.

John Craig stores carry about 12 styles from the Jeep footwear collection, including the Gladiator Boot. Over time, Jeep Apparel expects to introduce more apparel items and additional footwear styles.