Jeep Apparel names Aphelele Fassi as new brand ambassador

Jeep Apparel, the urban adventure lifestyle brand, has announced the signing of Springbok rugby icon, Aphelele Fassi as its brand ambassador.

Image supplied

This partnership marks the fusion of athletic prowess and cutting-edge style, as Jeep continues to push the boundaries of fashion and lifestyle.

Aphelele Fassi embodies the core values of Jeep: authenticity, resilience, passion and self-expression.

The partnership – facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International – kicks off with the powerful “Larger than life adventure” campaign that highlights the collision of urban and outdoor lifestyle, emphasising the synergy between fashion and confidence, showcasing Fassi in key pieces from the upcoming collection.

“We’ve always admired Aphelele Fassi's impact on and off the field,” said managing director, Sean van Wyk.

“His energy, resilience, and authenticity align perfectly with our brand ethos. From the moment we started with discussions, it was clear that this wasn’t just about a brand partnership—its more organic than that—he wants to put his fingerprint on the on future direction of the brand.”

Fassi’s personal style played a pivotal role in shaping the campaign’s creative direction. Together with the Jeep team, Fassi will contribute to the design and development process, bringing an athletic edge to the brand's signature aesthetic.

“I’ve been a fan of Jeep for years — not just for the vehicles and style, but for how they push boundaries,” said Fassi.

“When they approached me, it was an easy ‘yes.’ I didn’t just want to wear the clothes—I wanted to be part of the process.”

The first campaign featuring Fassi will debut across digital, social, and outdoor platforms launching this March.

“This partnership is about more than just fashion—it’s about inspiring confidence and self-expression,” added marketing manager, Jonathan Bradbury.

“Whether you’re scoring a try or stepping out in something that makes you feel good, we want our customers to feel empowered.”