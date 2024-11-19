RVCA concept store opens in Umhlanga’s Gateway Theatre of Shopping

Umhlanga’s Gateway Theatre of Shopping was abuzz on 14 November with the official launch of the RVCA [rew-ka] store bringing the Californian brand to Durban’s shores.

Rob Sinclair from Boardriders Durban cuts the ribbon. Image supplied

Attended by key stakeholders, brand partners and ambassadors, local personalities, and the media, the store opening builds on the brand’s growing presence in the country, with local collaborations further entrenching the RVCA name.

“We are super excited to be bringing a RVCA concept store to KZN shores. This store marks a new chapter in our Boardriders world with several new store openings happening this side of the year and many planned for 2025,” commented Dane Patterson, sales and marketing executive manager at Boardriders, adding that the store roll out would not only represent RVCA but the other brands within the Boardriders stable as well.

“The RVCA brand is hot right now and the timing for summer is perfect!”

Founded in 1999 by Pat Tenore and professional surfer Conan Hayes, RVCA was established on the ethos ‘The Balance of Opposites’ which is crafted into the brand name itself – the V and A chevrons reflective of this.

Merging nature and industrialisation, femininity and masculinity, traditional and contemporary, RVCA’s collaborative approach embraces skate and surf culture, Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, and more.

Artist Network Programme

This is a brand that transcends traditional sports apparel and passing trends, it’s a design-driven lifestyle brand that draws on local influences while remaining true to its ethos. This is clearly expressed through its Artist Network Programme (ANP) which disrupts norms by supporting local artists by offering a platform for creative expression and cultural impact.

RVCA’s Gateway store collaborated with Durban multidisciplinary artist, Shaun Oakley AKA Damn Vandal. Oakley has more than two decades of graffiti and illustration experience, bringing more than 2,000 walls to life with his easily recognisable style that fuses digital and street graffiti art.

For this collaboration, Oakley will be building the Summer ’25 Collection with RVCA as well as creating the graphics and artwork in the new store. Commenting on this exciting new venture, he said he was ‘super stoked’ to have been invited to work with them.

“I think our brands align with one another and share the same energy,” he said. “I felt it was a great opportunity to represent South Africa. I’ve followed RVCA for many years, seen a lot of their artist collaborations, and wanted to emphasise my passion and unique style… to portray elements of my life and adventures in Durban and bring those through with some conceptual quirkiness.”

Oakley says the store artwork correlates to the Summer ’25 Collection.

“I have used a variety of graphics and visuals true to my style and past experiences. I wanted to tell different stories within each artwork that represent my love for street cultures and graffiti.”

Operated by New Pier Trading (Pty) Ltd as part of the Boardriders, RVCA joins a family of renowned brands including Billabong, Quiksilver, Roxy, DC Shoes, and Element.

The store is located at Shop 210 on Gateway’s Ground Level.