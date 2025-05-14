Retail Retailers
    Retail

    GalxBoy to open flagship store in Sandton

    South African streetwear brand GalxBoy will be opening its newest flagship store in Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday, 16 May 2025.
    14 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Marking a major milestone in the brand’s explosive growth and cultural influence with the opening of their now fourteenth store in South Africa. Situated in the heart of South Africa’s economic capital, the new store cements GalxBoy’s status as a force in African street fashion.

    Founded with a rebellious spirit and rooted in youth culture, GalxBoy has become synonymous with authentic South African street style. The brand, established in 2008 by fashion visionary Thatiso Dube, has evolved from a bold expression of underground culture into a celebrated label that merges global fashion trends with local identity.

    What began as a provocative slogan on a T-shirt has transformed into a lifestyle brand worn by artists, influencers and fashion-forward youth across the continent and beyond.

    The launch of the Sandton store is more than just an expansion of the brand, it's a statement. Strategically located in one of Africa’s most affluent and fashion-forward districts, this new flagship store is a celebration of GalxBoy’s journey from street-level hustle to mainstream recognition.

    Designed with a sleek, modern aesthetic that mirrors the brand’s bold attitude and creativity, the store will offer the full range of GalxBoy's signature collections — from edgy graphic tees and luxe hoodies to accessories, jewellery and limited-edition drops.

    "Opening in the financial capital of South Africa is huge for the brand and our journey thus far," says Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of GalxBoy.

    "We’re not just opening another store in another mall, we are creating a cultural destination, a space where fashion, identity and even ambition all collide. GalxBoy has always stood for owning your truth, and what better place to embody that than the heart of Joburg’s innovation and business scene, Sandton."

