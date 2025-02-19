Woolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape Town

After months of anticipation, Woolworths has officially opened its doors to its new Food Emporium at The Village Square in Durbanville, Cape Town, revealing innovation, modern design, with customer-led convenience in mind.

Image supplied

“This new Food Emporium is a real step change for us,” says Group CEO, Roy Bagattini. “It embodies what Woolies stands for – quality without compromise, innovation with purpose, and the conviction that doing things right is always worth it.”

“Durbanville isn’t just another Woolies flagship. It’s a clear signal of our intent – we’re not standing still. We are here to affirm our leadership in food retailing – doing so with heart, being bold, raising the bar, and redefining the future of food shopping in a way that truly reflects who we are, and what we believe in.”

The store is an exciting step into a new era for food retail, and signals Woolworths’ intention to redefine grocery shopping in South Africa, and deliver a best-in-class experience for its customers.

Image supplied

“Nothing in the new Woolworths Food Emporium is by chance,” says Sam Ngumeni, CEO of Woolworths Foods.

“Every decision and every detail has been shaped by a single focus – to deliver a spectacular customer experience. In reimagining our store, we placed our customer at the centre of every decision. From design to product selection, the store reflects our ambition to offer an inspiring, seamless and sustainable food shopping experience, one that’s proudly local and forward-thinking.”

“The store is led by passionate Woolies staff and specialists, all of whom are committed to supporting and connecting with customers during their every visit, making each trip to The Village Square not just satisfying, but joyful. We’re constantly asking how we can better serve our customers, and our new store sets a strong benchmark for what this future looks like.”

Image supplied

In line with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey, the upgraded store incorporates energy-efficient technology, waste reduction systems, and recyclable packaging across departments, reinforcing the brand’s vision to become one of the world’s most responsible retailers.

What to expect

Visitors to the new Durbanville Food Emporium can look forward to:

A florist counter now offering made-to-order bouquets, handpicked by an on-site expert, and personally wrapped.

A revamped premium food counter, Our Kitchen, serving all the favourites. This central hub is designed to offer more variety and easy to-go options, and the innovation kitchen boasts live cooking demonstrations where samples will be served, and ingredients can be shopped on the spot.

The fishmonger offers an expanded seafood selection with a wide variety of responsibly sourced options, complete with filleting and preparation services, and fresh oysters.

The new butcher counter is home to a broader range, including wagyu, and the Woolies in-house butcher is on-hand to offer expert advice on preparing various cuts of meat.

The bakery and patisserie sections are a jewel in the crown with delicious and impressive pastries that would not be out of place in a Parisian café – complete with bespoke boxes, perfect for gifting. Sourdough and artisanal loaves are part of the new range of freshly baked speciality breads.

An elevated pantry experience, now divided into international cuisines, like Italian and Mexican, are designed for easy discovery and helpful dinner inspiration.

A vibrant confectionery alcove brings together Woolworths’ sweet treats, featuring a display of party ideas, updated weekly.

In the wine alcove, moments of delight and indulgence come to life with curated local and international wines, many of which are exclusive to WCellar.