Woolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape Town
“This new Food Emporium is a real step change for us,” says Group CEO, Roy Bagattini. “It embodies what Woolies stands for – quality without compromise, innovation with purpose, and the conviction that doing things right is always worth it.”
“Durbanville isn’t just another Woolies flagship. It’s a clear signal of our intent – we’re not standing still. We are here to affirm our leadership in food retailing – doing so with heart, being bold, raising the bar, and redefining the future of food shopping in a way that truly reflects who we are, and what we believe in.”
The store is an exciting step into a new era for food retail, and signals Woolworths’ intention to redefine grocery shopping in South Africa, and deliver a best-in-class experience for its customers.
“Nothing in the new Woolworths Food Emporium is by chance,” says Sam Ngumeni, CEO of Woolworths Foods.
“Every decision and every detail has been shaped by a single focus – to deliver a spectacular customer experience. In reimagining our store, we placed our customer at the centre of every decision. From design to product selection, the store reflects our ambition to offer an inspiring, seamless and sustainable food shopping experience, one that’s proudly local and forward-thinking.”
“The store is led by passionate Woolies staff and specialists, all of whom are committed to supporting and connecting with customers during their every visit, making each trip to The Village Square not just satisfying, but joyful. We’re constantly asking how we can better serve our customers, and our new store sets a strong benchmark for what this future looks like.”
In line with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey, the upgraded store incorporates energy-efficient technology, waste reduction systems, and recyclable packaging across departments, reinforcing the brand’s vision to become one of the world’s most responsible retailers.
What to expect
Visitors to the new Durbanville Food Emporium can look forward to:
