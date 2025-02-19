Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MpactBizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesUnitransHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape Town

    After months of anticipation, Woolworths has officially opened its doors to its new Food Emporium at The Village Square in Durbanville, Cape Town, revealing innovation, modern design, with customer-led convenience in mind.
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “This new Food Emporium is a real step change for us,” says Group CEO, Roy Bagattini. “It embodies what Woolies stands for – quality without compromise, innovation with purpose, and the conviction that doing things right is always worth it.”

    “Durbanville isn’t just another Woolies flagship. It’s a clear signal of our intent – we’re not standing still. We are here to affirm our leadership in food retailing – doing so with heart, being bold, raising the bar, and redefining the future of food shopping in a way that truly reflects who we are, and what we believe in.”

    The store is an exciting step into a new era for food retail, and signals Woolworths’ intention to redefine grocery shopping in South Africa, and deliver a best-in-class experience for its customers.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Nothing in the new Woolworths Food Emporium is by chance,” says Sam Ngumeni, CEO of Woolworths Foods.

    “Every decision and every detail has been shaped by a single focus – to deliver a spectacular customer experience. In reimagining our store, we placed our customer at the centre of every decision. From design to product selection, the store reflects our ambition to offer an inspiring, seamless and sustainable food shopping experience, one that’s proudly local and forward-thinking.”

    “The store is led by passionate Woolies staff and specialists, all of whom are committed to supporting and connecting with customers during their every visit, making each trip to The Village Square not just satisfying, but joyful. We’re constantly asking how we can better serve our customers, and our new store sets a strong benchmark for what this future looks like.”

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In line with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey, the upgraded store incorporates energy-efficient technology, waste reduction systems, and recyclable packaging across departments, reinforcing the brand’s vision to become one of the world’s most responsible retailers.

    What to expect

    Visitors to the new Durbanville Food Emporium can look forward to:

  • A florist counter now offering made-to-order bouquets, handpicked by an on-site expert, and personally wrapped.

  • A revamped premium food counter, Our Kitchen, serving all the favourites. This central hub is designed to offer more variety and easy to-go options, and the innovation kitchen boasts live cooking demonstrations where samples will be served, and ingredients can be shopped on the spot.

  • The fishmonger offers an expanded seafood selection with a wide variety of responsibly sourced options, complete with filleting and preparation services, and fresh oysters.

  • The new butcher counter is home to a broader range, including wagyu, and the Woolies in-house butcher is on-hand to offer expert advice on preparing various cuts of meat.

  • The bakery and patisserie sections are a jewel in the crown with delicious and impressive pastries that would not be out of place in a Parisian café – complete with bespoke boxes, perfect for gifting. Sourdough and artisanal loaves are part of the new range of freshly baked speciality breads.

  • An elevated pantry experience, now divided into international cuisines, like Italian and Mexican, are designed for easy discovery and helpful dinner inspiration.

  • A vibrant confectionery alcove brings together Woolworths’ sweet treats, featuring a display of party ideas, updated weekly.

  • In the wine alcove, moments of delight and indulgence come to life with curated local and international wines, many of which are exclusive to WCellar.

    • Read more: Woolworths, Sam Ngumeni, store opening, Woolworths Foods, Roy Bagattini
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz