    Why CSI has to evolve beyond charity in Africa

    As Africa looks set to unlock its economic potential, CSI on the continent has to move beyond short-term help and start building real, lasting economic foundations.
    By Nkosinathi Mahlangu
    2 Jul 2025
    Image credit: RoboAdvisor from Pixabay
    Image credit: RoboAdvisor from Pixabay

    Too often, CSI gets boiled down to charity – food parcels, mobile clinics or once-off donations. These efforts matter, especially in times of crisis. But they’re not enough to help Africa keep up with the pace of change.

    Going beyond charity

    In many parts of Africa, CSI is still treated like a tick-box exercise – something nice to do, but separate from the real business of a company. This mindset sticks around partly because the need is still so great.

    Charity feels urgent. But over time, it can create more dependence, especially where basic services are already failing. We end up treating symptoms instead of fixing what’s broken.

    The truth is, CSI has already proven it can do more. Because it’s often more flexible than government or policy efforts, CSI has made it possible to test ideas, try new approaches and grow programmes that open doors for young people and small businesses.

    The next step is using that same drive and creativity to help support Africa’s bigger push toward working and trading together.

    So what does a more impactful CSI approach actually look like? It starts with a shift from short-term relief to long-term readiness.

    Instead of just ‘helping the poor’, we need to give young people, women and entrepreneurs the tools to take part in growing, connected economies.

    Investing in communities

    Trade agreements may open doors, but without the right building blocks, including skills training, internet access and better transport, many will still be locked out. CSI can help fill those gaps by investing in what communities need to grow from the ground up.

    Yes, real change takes time. It’s not always headline-grabbing. But companies don’t have to choose between doing good and showing results. When businesses work together, share resources and focus on long-term impact, every rand goes further.

    And there’s a clear business case: the more communities are part of the economy, the bigger the customer base across every sector.

    This isn’t just about doing the right thing – it’s about building a future market.

    A new role for business in Africa’s growth story

    A better CSI approach doesn’t mean giving up on compassion. It means putting it to work on projects that last, policies that make a difference and networks that connect people across borders.

    Put simply, it’s time to stop building clinics in isolation and start building real economic strength.

    As companies compete, they also need to collaborate and help shape a fairer economy across the region. A united voice from business could help drive the kind of policy and partnership that makes that possible.

    CSI has moved beyond handouts. Done right, it’s a powerful driver of change – and a crucial part of Africa’s trade story.

    Read more: CSI, Nkosinathi Mahlangu, investment
    About Nkosinathi Mahlangu

    Nkosinathi Mahlangu is the youth employment specialist at Momentum Group Foundation.
