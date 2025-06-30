Why investing in biodiversity is crucial to reaching SDGs

Without a thriving world, it would be nearly impossible to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) – from food security to health, clean water, climate action and poverty reduction. This is why all businesses, financial institutions and governments are encouraged to explore ways to finance biodiversity conservation.

Biodiversity – the foundation of life on Earth, providing essential services such as clean air, fresh water, natural medicine and food security – is declining at an alarming rate.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), species extinctions are currently 10 – 100 times higher than the natural baseline, and this is largely due to human activities such as deforestation, habitat destruction and climate change.

Why biodiversity matters

Biodiversity is not just about saving species – it is about protecting ecosystems that support life, livelihoods, and long-term development.

Over half of the world’s GDP depends on nature, and industries such as agriculture, fisheries, construction, tourism, and pharmaceuticals rely on healthy ecosystems.

For example, forests absorb over 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO²) every year, contributing to climate regulation and reducing diseases linked to pollution. Habitat destruction and pollution is pushing over one million species toward extinction.

Conservation efforts require a significant amount of money, yet there isn’t enough funding to support as the world is investing far too little in protecting its natural habitat.

Protecting and restoring biodiversity effectively would cost around $824bn per year. However, only $143bn dollars is currently being spent – leaving a huge funding gap, while businesses continue to exploit natural resources without reinvesting in the recovery of natural resources.

Aligning businesses with biodiversity

Harmony with nature is not only possible – it is essential for a sustainable future. As such, biodiversity protection should be embedded into every business’s core operations, where business growth and environmental restoration work hand-in-hand.

Furthermore, true harmony is maintained with understanding. This is why businesses and industries need to prioritise biodiversity investment at an operational level. This can include:

Developing biodiversity hotspots: Transforming underused spaces into biodiversity-rich environments improves local ecology and strengthens environmental stewardship. Establishing dedicated biodiversity zones can help support pollinators and promote ecosystem recovery.

Transforming underused spaces into biodiversity-rich environments improves local ecology and strengthens environmental stewardship. Establishing dedicated biodiversity zones can help support pollinators and promote ecosystem recovery. Restoring wetland ecosystems: Wetlands are crucial for purifying water, storing carbon and supporting species – yet they remain the most threatened ecosystems. Businesses can play a role in their recovery by investing in rehabilitation initiatives that protect these critical natural assets.

Wetlands are crucial for purifying water, storing carbon and supporting species – yet they remain the most threatened ecosystems. Businesses can play a role in their recovery by investing in rehabilitation initiatives that protect these critical natural assets. Providing safe habitats for wildlife: Incorporating wildlife friendly infrastructure into business environments is becoming a standard of responsible development. Installing bat boxes, growing plants that attract pollinators or preserving green corridors can support biodiversity while peacefully co-existing with industrial activities.

Incorporating wildlife friendly infrastructure into business environments is becoming a standard of responsible development. Installing bat boxes, growing plants that attract pollinators or preserving green corridors can support biodiversity while peacefully co-existing with industrial activities. Sustainable waste management practices: is important for businesses committed to sustainability. By reducing landfill resilience, improving recycling initiatives and recovering valuable resources, organisations can minimise their environmental footprint while contributing to broader conservation and climate goals.

By working in harmony with nature – not against it – we can create a world where both people and the planet thrive. Let’s recommit to building a more sustainable, biodiverse, and balanced world.