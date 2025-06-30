DFFE identifies 59 bankable biodiversity projects

Government has identified 59 bankable biodiversity projects that are expected to generate at least $450,000 in green finance, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, announced during the department’s budget vote speech in Parliament on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Image credit: Juanma Clemente-Alloza on Unsplash

These funds were identified through the biodiversity sector investment portal, which links investors with bankable projects as a means of growing the biodiversity economy.

Doubling down

The portal is among the initiatives by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has undertaken to position the department as a national leader in environmental financing.

“In the face of budget cuts, the DFFE is doubling down on financial discipline and innovation to ensure every rand unlocks value for people and the environment.

"Our proactive spending review, initiated in October 2024, has identified significant cost-saving opportunities, aiming to redirect resources towards high-impact environmental and conservation initiatives.

“Each branch is now mandated to explore new revenue streams, reduce unnecessary expenditure, and secure sustainable financing. Work has also begun on draft regulations to unlock the value of carbon credits,” the minister said.

These will lay the groundwork for monetising environmental assets under the department’s portfolio -- supporting job creation, habitat conservation, private sector investment, and financing of priority programmes.

“This marks a bold step toward positioning DFFE as a national leader in environmental financing. To support this broader mandate, we have launched discussions with international donors, private partners, and philanthropies.

“The Green Fund, managed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), continues to channel public funding into innovative climate, energy, and waste projects.

"Our investment portal for the biodiversity economy has already spotlighted 59 bankable projects, leading to at least $450,000 in green finance committed,” he said.

Exceptional impact

George assured parliament that the department’s entities continue to deliver exceptional impact -- conserving our heritage, generating jobs, and building community resilience.

“The South African National Parks (SANParks) has placed inclusive development at the centre of its conservation mandate. Over the past five years, it has provided over 21,000 full-time jobs through the Expanded Public Works Programme, supported 3,127 small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), and delivered 2,264 animals to emerging game farmers — ensuring that protected areas become engines of opportunity for surrounding communities.

“iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority is advancing its commercialisation strategy, with 62 contracts already signed and new revenue from tourism concessionaires set to flow directly to the entity from 1 September 2025,” the minister said.

As the nation’s frontline in early warning systems, the South African Weather Service has issued nearly 1,400 severe weather alerts last year and reached over two million vulnerable citizens through a targeted community radio programme and 32 outreach events.

“These efforts not only save lives but empower South Africans with climate information they can act on. The South African National Bioinformatics Institute (Sanbi), South Africa’s national biodiversity steward, continues to lead in climate finance. A $40m Green Climate Fund project will launch this year, benefiting over 350,000 people directly and 1.5 million indirectly through investments in ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction.

“These achievements demonstrate that when we invest in our environmental entities, we invest in jobs, resilience, and a sustainable future,” the minister said.