New report urges urgent investment in regenerative tourism innovation

A new global report is calling for urgent investment and innovation in regenerative tourism models, warning that consumer demand for eco-conscious, purpose-driven travel is outpacing the industry’s ability to deliver.

Titled Unlocking Innovation for Regenerative Tourism, the report, released on 25 June 2025 by Red Sea Global, the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, Wave, and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, highlights the need for tourism projects that go beyond sustainability by actively restoring ecosystems, supporting local communities, and creating long-term environmental and economic value

Tourism’s untapped regenerative potential

The report reveals that while tourism contributed around $9.9t to global GDP in 2023, and coastal and marine tourism accounts for over half of total global tourism, regenerative tourism remains significantly underserved. A rising number of travellers — 43% globally — are willing to pay more for sustainable stays, yet few genuinely regenerative options exist.

“At Red Sea Global, we believe that tourism can be a powerful force for good," says Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at Red Sea Global. "This report underscores the urgent need to unlock innovation and investment in regenerative practices."

Investor confidence and innovation gaps

The study highlights investor hesitance, with 58% citing a lack of confidence or data to fund regenerative tourism projects, despite the opportunity within a $3t market. Additionally, nearly a third of hospitality leaders surveyed agreed that the current innovation pipeline lacks the funding needed for growth at scale.

Penny Richards, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute, urges decision-makers to act: "Innovation today will define the tourism industry of tomorrow and I urge investors, policy makers and innovators to look carefully at the findings of this groundbreaking report."

Collaboration and data key to future success

The report also underscores the importance of collaboration and technology in closing knowledge gaps and scaling regenerative solutions.

"This important study highlights the critical role of data and collaboration in restoring our oceans," says Jamila El Mir, insights and activation lead at Wave. "By leveraging data-driven insights, we can unlock regenerative solutions that ensure a thriving ocean for generations to come."

Olivier Wenden, vice chairman and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, adds: "The findings from this report provide a roadmap to protecting biodiversity and advancing the sustainable use of ocean resources."

Key recommendations and next steps

The report outlines several priority actions for stakeholders:

• Raising awareness among institutional and private investors

• Growing the pipeline of scalable startups and blue tech innovators

• Advocating for supportive regulation and sustainability frameworks

• Facilitating cross-sector collaboration between hospitality, finance, policy and technology communities

Salma Baghdadi, innovation lead at Wave, stresses: "Regenerative tourism is not only an environmental and social imperative, but an economic opportunity requiring innovation and blue tech to scale smart, resource-efficient solutions at speed."

The findings were shared during workshops and panel discussions earlier this month in Monaco and at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice.