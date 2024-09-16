Healthcare Medical Research
    How SA discovered anti-cancer compounds in its deep ocean

    An extract from a rare worm off South Africa’s southern coast has the potential to slow down cancer cell growth. Around 1990, scientists discovered Cephalostatin-1, an anti-cancer compound found in Cephalodiscus gilchristi.
    1 Jul 2025
    1 Jul 2025
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Sanbi

    Cephalostatin-1 has been hailed by the United States National Cancer Institute as one of the most potent anti-cancer agents ever tested, showing significant success by demonstrating its potential to achieve selective killing of cancer cells.

    Beyond its health implications, the discovery of Cephalostatin-1 is opening doors for South African researchers, biotech innovators, and marine scientists.

    It’s creating new opportunities in marine bioprospecting, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable development, while reinforcing South Africa’s role as a leader in global medical research.

    “Our oceans are a lifeline,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George.

    “Every job created through marine research, and every life saved through discoveries like Cephalostatin-1, starts with protecting our waters.”

    In partnership with academic and research institutions as well as global research bodies, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has committed to promoting responsible marine science and environmental stewardship.

