Subscribe & Follow
Trending
How SA discovered anti-cancer compounds in its deep ocean
Cephalostatin-1 has been hailed by the United States National Cancer Institute as one of the most potent anti-cancer agents ever tested, showing significant success by demonstrating its potential to achieve selective killing of cancer cells.
Beyond its health implications, the discovery of Cephalostatin-1 is opening doors for South African researchers, biotech innovators, and marine scientists.
It’s creating new opportunities in marine bioprospecting, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable development, while reinforcing South Africa’s role as a leader in global medical research.
“Our oceans are a lifeline,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George.
“Every job created through marine research, and every life saved through discoveries like Cephalostatin-1, starts with protecting our waters.”
In partnership with academic and research institutions as well as global research bodies, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has committed to promoting responsible marine science and environmental stewardship.
Related
DFFE identifies 59 bankable biodiversity projects 1 day How Petco saved 76,000m³ of recyclable packaging in 2024 26 Jun 2025 10 more black rhinos translocated from SA to Mozambique 20 Jun 2025 SA signs agreement to advance ocean protection 10 Jun 2025 Massmart expands SA’s retail e-waste recycling drive 14 Oct 2024 Commemorating International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, Advancing Climate Action 16 Sep 2024