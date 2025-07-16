Early detection gives a fighting chance against breast cancer

Image credit: Thirdman on Pexels

South Africa’s healthcare system faces a daunting challenge in addressing breast cancer among younger women, who often believe they are not at risk. This misconception contributes to low mammogram uptake.

Early detection is critical

According to Dr Renata Maharaj, country head: medical affairs at Novartis South Africa: “The reality is that breast cancer is no longer just a disease for older women. Young women in South Africa are increasingly affected, and early screening is a critical, lifesaving intervention that cannot be delayed.”

Maharaj highlights: “A major concern is that 50 to 57% of South African women are diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, with Black women being more affected by advanced-stage diagnoses, underscoring the need for awareness and early detection.

“It’s also crucial to challenge outdated beliefs and encourage young women to take control of their health through timely screening,” she adds.

Reasons for delayed detection

Several factors contribute to the delayed detection of breast cancer among young South African women.

For one, in many communities, traditional healers are still often the first point of contact for health concerns due to their cultural significance and accessibility. While they play an important role in community health, the reliance on traditional medicine can sometimes delay women from seeking formal medical screening and diagnosis.

Additionally, low health literacy and limited awareness about breast cancer symptoms and self-screening guidelines further hinder early detection efforts.

“There is a need to destigmatise and create more education on self-examination. We need to encourage it more and be able to have more conversations about it,” Maharaj reiterates.

Additionally, many public healthcare facilities struggle with limited resources and infrastructure, which further delays diagnosis and treatment.

The need for collaboration

A multi-sectoral approach is essential to overcoming the limited resources and systemic challenges within South Africa’s public health sector.

Derrick Ellan, country head of public affairs of Novartis South Africa, emphasises the need for collaboration between the private and public sectors to expand access to breast health services.

“No single entity can solve South Africa’s healthcare challenges alone,” Ellan explains.

“We actively advocate for partnerships that bring together government, private healthcare providers, and community stakeholders to improve infrastructure, increase screening availability, and ensure timely interventions for patients in need,” he adds.

“Early detection saves lives,” says Ellan. “By pooling resources and expertise, we can ensure that mammography and breast health education reach women who might otherwise fall through the cracks. This is not just a healthcare issue — it’s a societal imperative.”

South Africa’s fight against breast cancer requires urgent, coordinated action. Young women are called on to prioritise regular breast screening and on healthcare professionals to proactively engage this demographic.

“Every young woman deserves a fighting chance against breast cancer, and early detection is the only way,” Ellan concludes.