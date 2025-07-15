Inaugural Mind Matters Summit set for Cape Town in September

The inaugural Mind Matters Summit, a global event on mental wellbeing, will take place on 4 September 2025 at Thrive by WHX.

Co-located and in partnership with Thrive by WHX, the Mind Matters Summit focuses on reshaping how we understand the most powerful asset of the 21st century: the mind.

The lineup features international speakers such as Mo Gawdat and Dr Tara Swart, as well as local and international authors, athletes, and entrepreneurs.

The summit will include keynote speakers, panel discussions, immersive activations, and networking opportunities. As well as an additional day of experiences dedicated to turn learning into action.

Major partners include leaders in African healthcare, Cipla and Momentum Multiply.

“Mind Matters isn’t just another wellness event, it's a global movement. Waking people up to the power they already have within. When we truly understand how the mind works on a deeper level - everything changes. We are here to help you tap into your true potential and shift what’s possible for humanity,” says Kanchana Moodliar, Mind Matters founder and CEO.

Whether you're a founder, corporate champion or a wellness enthusiast, Mind Matters is your chance to learn to optimise your mental well-being from the world’s leading minds.

Visit the Mind Matters Summit website for more.