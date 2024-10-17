Green therapy: boosting mental health through the power of nature

As we find ourselves moving into summer, the vibrancy of the season offers a gentle boost of renewal—not just for nature, but for our own mental wellbeing.

October, being Mental Health Awareness Month, encourages us to explore the healing power of nature, whether through the tranquillity of a garden or the presence of plants in our homes. Whether you’re gardening or tending to indoor plants, caring for living things can serve as a powerful reminder of the care we need to show ourselves.

A time for personal growth and mental clarity

By mid-spring, the world around us is in full bloom, reminding us of our own capacity for growth and renewal. Just as nature flourishes during this season, we should take the time to reconnect with ourselves and invest in our mental wellbeing. Green therapy provides a direct link between our environment and our mental health, offering both peace and purpose.

“Spring is an ideal time to reflect on our mental health,” says Kgomotso Sebeela, mental-health professional and specialist wellness counsellor at Kena Health.

“Whether it’s by working in a garden or nurturing plants indoors, plants play a crucial role in creating environments that nurture mental resilience, encourage mindfulness, and an appreciation for slow, steady growth—all qualities that are essential for mental wellbeing.”

Outdoor gardening offers an opportunity to engage with the earth, physically grounding us while reducing anxiety. “Digging into soil, planting seeds, and watching them grow can be incredibly therapeutic,” says Sebeela.

She adds that spending time outdoors also increases exposure to sunlight, boosting mood and improving overall mental health. On the other hand, the care of bonsais and succulents indoors brings nature into our personal spaces, encouraging mindfulness with every watering or trimming.

Nature’s therapeutic benefits: Indoors and outdoors

In 2023, the University of Reading conducted a study with the Royal Horticultural Society to investigate the psychological responses to house plants. The study concluded that plants with lush green leaves, high leaf areas and dense canopies are likely to give the biggest boost to your wellbeing. In addition, Research from Japan also found that the presence of leafy plants can enhance creativity in workplace tasks.

The act of nurturing a plant, big or small, can create a sense of routine and purpose, offering a meaningful connection to nature. “Caring for plants gives us a much-needed break from the pressures of modern life,” explains Kgomotso. “Tending to them helps us slow down and centre our thoughts.”

The outdoors also helps engage all our senses. The sound of birds, the smell of flowers, the feeling of soil—each sensory experience promoting mindfulness. Being indoors also offers a similar sense of tranquillity, providing a rewarding routine that fosters a sense of achievement and purpose.

The mindful practice of gardening

Gardening, whether outdoors or indoors, encourages us to slow down, focus on the moment, and immerse ourselves in the simple act of nurturing life.

“The process of caring for plants encourages us to be present, to pay attention to details, and to appreciate small moments of progress,” says Sebeela. “Our team of therapists and mental-health counsellors at Kena Health often advise patients to incorporate greenery and plant life into their homes as a way to boost mental wellness - it makes a world of difference.”

The annual Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show at Killarney Mall is the perfect opportunity to dive deeper into the world of plants.

From Friday, 1 November 2024 to Sunday, 3 November 2024, visitors will have the chance to explore a wide range of bonsais, succulents, and other plants while learning from experts. The show also offers a range of interactive workshops and exciting demonstrations and best of all, entrance is free!

Take a moment to nurture your mental health with the power of nature this spring.