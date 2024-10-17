10-step guide to dealing with bullying in the workplace

What should employees do if they feel like they are experiencing bullying or any other form of harassment in the workplace and what duties do employers have in this regard?

1. An employee who feels bullied (complainant) should first establish whether the conduct experienced amounts to bullying. In this regard, employers are obliged, in terms of the Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace (Code), to put a harassment policy in place that would ordinarily define bullying in the workplace.

2. The complainant should make a record of the conduct that they view as bullying. This may be useful at a later stage if the conduct complained of persists.

3. The complainant should report the conduct as soon as possible, in line with the employer’s harassment policy. Depending on the nature of the alleged conduct, once reported and if comfortable, the complainant should inform the alleged perpetrator that the conduct is unwanted and explain its impact. Alternatively, if the complainant is not comfortable addressing the alleged perpetrator directly, the company should assist in dealing with the matter on an informal basis (eg. by arranging for another appropriate employee to discuss the matter with the alleged perpetrator on the complainant’s behalf, with or without disclosing the complainant’s identity).

4. If appropriate, the company must follow a formal procedure, which may be provided in its harassment policy. This step should happen if the alleged perpetrator persists with the unwanted conduct after being notified that the conduct is unwanted; alternatively, where the alleged conduct that has been reported is of such a serious nature that the complainant or the company is of the view that a formal approach is warranted.

5. The company must inform the alleged perpetrator of the allegations against him/her.

6. The company must conduct an assessment as to whether the alleged perpetrator poses a risk to the complainant, other employees and/or potential witnesses. In this regard, a determination should be made whether the alleged perpetrator must be placed on precautionary suspension, relocated within the business, or requested to work from home, or if the complainant should be requested to work from home pending finalisation of the investigation and subsequent processes, if any.

7. The company must conduct an investigation. In terms of the Code, employers are obliged to investigate all allegations of harassment. Depending on the circumstances, the investigation may take place in-house or the company may consider appointing an external person to conduct the investigation. The person appointed to conduct the investigation must be well versed regarding the law pertaining to harassment in the workplace.

8. The company must consider the outcome of the investigation and recommendations made, which may include mediation, counselling, and disciplinary action.

9. The company must provide feedback to the complainant and alleged perpetrator about the outcomes of the investigation and next steps, if any.

10. The company must select an appropriate person, internal or external, to assist with implementing the recommendations arising from the investigation.