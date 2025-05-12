Lifestyle Wellness
    Lifestyle Wellness

    Thrive by WHX to debut at World Health Expo Cape Town in Cape Town

    The inaugural Thrive by WHX, taking place from 2-4 September 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature the ultimate blend of fitness, fun and community.
    12 May 2025
    12 May 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.worldhealthexpo.com

    The full spectrum of the fitness and wellness ecosystem will come together, providing sports fans, industry leaders, sports influencers, over 200+ brands and business owners with a space to meet, share and grow.

    “In Cape Town, the passion for sport, wellness and longevity is very apparent. This, along with the warm reception from the local government, made Cape Town an easy choice for the launch of our first sports, wellness and longevity event Africa - Thrive by WHX 2025. I’d like to see local exhibitors from the health, wellness and sports sector in Cape Town forming the foundation for Thrive by WHX and have no doubt that this will become a global event over time,” explains Tom Coleman, portfolio director for Informa Markets.

    Thrive by WHX is powered by World Health Expo (WHX), a global network of healthcare events. With a proven track record of uniting clinical, digital and wellness communities worldwide, Thrive by WHX is WHX’s bold new step into personal health and consumer wellbeing, co-located with World Health Expo Cape Town.

    “This expo fits nicely with the global and indeed local trend of individuals taking personal responsibility for their health. Some of the themes you can expect will be around longevity, digital health - the future of it and collaboration. We’ll be working closely with schools and universities to really attract the youth of Cape Town to this event so that we can start changing the narrative around what support means during a sporting career,” notes Coleman.

    Attendees can experience three days of expert-led workshops on policy, digital health, nutrition, longevity and sports, energising activities, exclusive meet-and-greets with athletes, sports influencers and local legends, as well as access to the latest innovations in fitness, wellness and tech.

    “It’s great to see lots of people moving and exercising - the general public as well as professional athletes - and I’ve noticed how hungry people are for the right knowledge to understand how their bodies work. This event is one not to miss as it’ll offer the general public access to what elite athletes take for granted - the collaborative knowledge provided by nutritionists, physios, chiropractors, psychologists and more,” remarks Rene Naylor, former SA Springbok physiotherapist.

    Attendees can expect to see some huge global athletes and leading names participating from the health, fitness and the wellness world, as well as range of sports influencers, including Bryan Habana and Juandré Kruger (former SA Rugby Springboks), Dr Kamlen Pillay (founder and CEO of InUversal Group), Mandla Ntlanganiso (CEO, SA Boxing Association), Mlondi Mashinini (Managing Director, HYROX), Dricus du Plessis (SA Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion), Kevin Lerena (SA professional boxer), Gisèle Wertheim Aymés (Founder of Longevity), Dr Phathokuhle Zondi (sports medicine physician) and Rene Naylor, former Springbok Physiotherapist, as well as Ant Middleton, one of the many keynote speakers at WHX Thrive this year.

    For more, go to www.worldhealthexpo.com

