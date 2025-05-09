Local female wellness brand Gloot goes global

Gloot, the fast-rising female wellness brand, has officially expanded its reach beyond Africa.

Greg Tinkler, CEO and founder of Gloot. Image supplied

Following a successful presence at the FIBO Global Fitness Expo in Cologne, Germany, Gloot has announced new distribution partnerships across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

The brand, with its science-backed health and beauty supplements for women, was met with enthusiastic reception across all regions during its European tour.

Gloot’s fresh, vibrant positioning and deep focus on empowering women’s wellness resonated strongly with international audiences, firmly placing the brand on the global stage.

Within three months, Gloot will officially launch its UK e-commerce operations, making its innovative product range easily accessible to women across Britain.

Gloot has partnered with two of UK’s logistics and distribution powerhouses to spearhead this expansion: Zendbox and Prolife Distribution.

Zendbox, an e-commerce fulfilment provider, and Prolife Distribution, known for handling brands like Prime Energy Drink, Ghost Lifestyle, Alani Nu, and RYSE, will ensure that Gloot’s entry into the market is seamless and impactful.

“We’re so excited to take the hype and love for Gloot from Africa and bring it to global markets,” says Greg Tinkler, CEO and founder of Gloot.

“We have secured some of the biggest and best partners for the UK and Europe Regions and we’re only getting started. This is a huge step in the journey to make this homegrown brand a global powerhouse for female wellness.”

Gloot’s international footprint doesn’t stop there. The brand is also preparing for a direct rollout into the Middle East, with products set to launch in over 400 BOOTS Pharmacy Middle East stores across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, and Qatar.

From a small startup founded in Cape Town to now partnering with some of the most respected retail and logistics names in global wellness, Gloot is carrying the South African flag high, showcasing innovation, quality, and entrepreneurial spirit to the world.