    New Aarto traffic law now set for December 2025

    After multiple delays and ongoing uncertainty, the implementation date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has now been officially moved to December 2025.
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The change comes after recent confusion caused by fake news around the rollout. Despite the new date, road safety training firm MasterDrive is calling on companies—particularly those operating large fleets—not to delay preparations further.

    Implementation timeline remains fluid

    The latest adjustment is likely to affect the timeline of future Aarto phases as well. However, if the December date holds, businesses will need to be ready for the shift.

    Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive, said while uncertainty remains, the potential of a demerit-based system to improve road safety cannot be ignored. “When properly implemented, Aarto could serve as a crucial tool in changing driver behaviour and creating a culture of accountability,” he said.

    Pressure on fleet operators

    Company-owned vehicles represent a significant portion of South African road traffic. These places added pressure on businesses to ensure compliance with Aarto through proper driver management systems, training, and administrative processes.

    “Repeated delays may have made businesses hesitant to invest in compliance,” Herbert said, “but waiting until the last minute will leave organisations scrambling if the rollout goes ahead as scheduled.”

    Corruption concerns persist

    Concerns about corruption in traffic law enforcement remain a key issue, with some organisations questioning whether Aarto can be implemented with integrity. MasterDrive said that while the risk of corruption cannot be ignored, it should not be used as a reason to delay preparation.

    Instead, businesses are advised to put systems in place to deal with non-compliance or potential abuse from day one.

    Countdown begins

    As December 2025 approaches, the private sector’s readiness will play a key role in the Act’s potential success. MasterDrive warns that continued inaction will leave many companies unprepared for the administrative and operational changes Aarto will require.

    “Whether Aarto launches on the revised date or not, the additional time should be used to plan, not pause,” said Herbert.

    Read more: Aarto, Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert
