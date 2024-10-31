Dunlop Tyres SA partners with MasterDrive to promote road safety excellence

Dunlop Tyres SA is proud to announce its partnership with specialised and advanced driver training programmes provider, MasterDrive, for The African Road Safety Summit, taking place on 31 October 2024, and the 2024 MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards on 20 November 2024.

Lubin Ozoux, Dunlop Tyres SA CEO

The Summit’s aim is to spread awareness and knowledge about critical road safety issues.

Lubin Ozoux, Dunlop Tyres SA CEO, said: "The African Road Safety Summit and The MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards are key platforms to highlight responsible and safe driving on our roads. The ethos of the events aligns with Dunlop's commitment to road safety."

The Summit brings together various stakeholders who rely on the road system for daily operations.

Eugene Herbert, MasterDrive CEO, said collaboration was key to effect change in the industry.

“Real change to road safety is only possible when every person, organisation and any other entity involved in, or using the roads plays their part in improving road safety,” he said.

Alongside the expert speakers at the Summit, will be Dunlop’s Keith Phelps, Group Manager, TBR Technical, speaking on the role of tyres in road safety - highlighting maintenance, repair and replacement.

Aligned to the theme of raising road safety standards in the fleet industry, the MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards, now in its third year, has grown to be Africa's leading recognition platform for fleet safety excellence, rewarding outstanding contributions to road safety, with prizes valued at over R200,000.

“The Fleet Safety Awards recognises excellence in fleet safety management, celebrating best practices, innovative solutions, and outstanding achievements. Often promotion of road safety is focused on high crash and fatality rates and what is being done wrong in the country – the Fleet Safety Awards take a different approach where it encourages others to commit to road safety through reward and by using the efforts of others as positive examples.” said Herbert.

The 2024 awards feature categories catering to various organisational roles, including:

Best fleet manager



Best organisation



Road warrior



Best employer



Most improved truck stop



SABOA Fleet Safety Awards (new category for the bus and coach industry)

Ozoux said: "By recognising excellence in road safety, organisations demonstrate their commitment to a safer South African road landscape. This platform also enables year-on-year performance tracking, team recognition, and morale-boosting accolades, and we are proud to be associated with an event of this calibre and look forward to seeing drivers and teams prioritising road safety at all times."

For more information about the awards visit https://fleetsafetyawards.co.za/site/



