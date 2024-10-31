Automotive Safety
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Safety Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Dunlop Tyres SA partners with MasterDrive to promote road safety excellence

    Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop
    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    Dunlop Tyres SA is proud to announce its partnership with specialised and advanced driver training programmes provider, MasterDrive, for The African Road Safety Summit, taking place on 31 October 2024, and the 2024 MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards on 20 November 2024.
    Lubin Ozoux, Dunlop Tyres SA CEO
    Lubin Ozoux, Dunlop Tyres SA CEO

    The Summit’s aim is to spread awareness and knowledge about critical road safety issues.

    Lubin Ozoux, Dunlop Tyres SA CEO, said: "The African Road Safety Summit and The MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards are key platforms to highlight responsible and safe driving on our roads. The ethos of the events aligns with Dunlop's commitment to road safety."

    The Summit brings together various stakeholders who rely on the road system for daily operations.

    Eugene Herbert, MasterDrive CEO, said collaboration was key to effect change in the industry.
    “Real change to road safety is only possible when every person, organisation and any other entity involved in, or using the roads plays their part in improving road safety,” he said.

    Alongside the expert speakers at the Summit, will be Dunlop’s Keith Phelps, Group Manager, TBR Technical, speaking on the role of tyres in road safety - highlighting maintenance, repair and replacement.

    Aligned to the theme of raising road safety standards in the fleet industry, the MasterDrive Fleet Safety Awards, now in its third year, has grown to be Africa's leading recognition platform for fleet safety excellence, rewarding outstanding contributions to road safety, with prizes valued at over R200,000.

    “The Fleet Safety Awards recognises excellence in fleet safety management, celebrating best practices, innovative solutions, and outstanding achievements. Often promotion of road safety is focused on high crash and fatality rates and what is being done wrong in the country – the Fleet Safety Awards take a different approach where it encourages others to commit to road safety through reward and by using the efforts of others as positive examples.” said Herbert.

    The 2024 awards feature categories catering to various organisational roles, including:

    • Best fleet manager
    • Best organisation
    • Road warrior
    • Best employer
    • Most improved truck stop
    • SABOA Fleet Safety Awards (new category for the bus and coach industry)

    Ozoux said: "By recognising excellence in road safety, organisations demonstrate their commitment to a safer South African road landscape. This platform also enables year-on-year performance tracking, team recognition, and morale-boosting accolades, and we are proud to be associated with an event of this calibre and look forward to seeing drivers and teams prioritising road safety at all times."

    For more information about the awards visit https://fleetsafetyawards.co.za/site/

    Read more: road safety, Dunlop Tyres SA, MasterDrive, Lubin Ozoux
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz