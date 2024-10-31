Automotive Fuel & Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    November set to bring higher fuel prices as official announcement looms

    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    While the official price fluctuation in the prices of fuel has not been announced yet, data from the Central Energy Fund indicate that petrol and diesel will increase by 20c a litre.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This comes after continuous dips in fuel pricing for the past few months.

    The official pricing will be announced early next week by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy with the changes taking place on Wednesday, 6 November.

    Expected fuel price changes

    • Petrol 93: +18 c per litre
    • Petrol 95: +30c per litre
    • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): +23c per litre
    • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): +22c per litre
    • Illuminating Paraffin: +20c per litre

    Continuing the pattern seen in October, the primary cause of the under-recovery remains the elevated global oil price, which is significantly higher than in September.

    Should the local currency stay near its present value, fuel price changes are likely to stay mild heading into the new year and beyond.

    Read more: fuel price, petrol price
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz