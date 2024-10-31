Automotive Fuel & Energy
    Fuel prices decrease from Wednesday

    All grades of fuel are expected to decrease as of Wednesday, 4 June.
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The fuel price adjustments were announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources on Tuesday.

    The price adjustments are as follows:

  • Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 5c decrease.
  • Petrol 95 (ULP andLRP): 5c decrease.
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 36c decrease.
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 36c decrease.
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 56c decrease.
  • Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 75c decrease.
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 89c per kilogram decrease.

    • “The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $66.40 to $63.95 during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the continued global trade uncertainty, lower global crude oil demand outlook as well as the OPEC+ announcement of a planned production increase in June 2025 and possibly in July 2025.

    “The average international petroleum product prices of petrol increased (under-recovery) due to the switching costs to summer fuel grade in preparation for summer driving season in the Northern Hemisphere. The prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin followed the decreasing trend of crude oil.

    “These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 19.11c per litre (c/l) and lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 11.91c/l and 16.70c/l respectively,” the department said.

    Furthermore, the Rand strengthened during this period, leading to lower prices.

    The increase in the fuel levy is also expected to be implemented this month.

    “Therefore, the Fuel Levy in the price structures of petrol and diesel will increase to 415.00c/l and 402c/l, respectively. The Road Accident Fund levy remain unchanged at 218.00c per litre on the price structures of petrol and diesel,” the department said.

    fuel price, petrol price, fuel prices
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
