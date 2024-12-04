Automotive Fuel & Energy
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAAA School of AdvertisingBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Consumers brace for higher petrol prices in December

    4 Dec 2024
    4 Dec 2024
    With the public gearing up for the festive season, consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of all grades of petrol has increased by 17c a litre.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) announced the price increase of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) by 17c on Tuesday, 3 December.

    As of Wednesday, a litre of 95 petrol now costs R21.47 in Gauteng from the R21.30 seen in November.

    On the coast, a litre of 95 petrol now costs R20.68 from R20.51 seen in November.

    Diesel (0.05% sulphur) has increased by 54.88c per litre while the price of Diesel (0.005% sulphur) has increased by 55.88c per litre.

    The price of Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) has risen by 48.88c per litre and the Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) has increased by 66c per litre. Meanwhile, the maximum LPGas retail price has increased by R1.72.

    The department said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $73.28 to $72.70 during the period under review.

    “The main contributing factors are the OPEC+ decision not to increase production in December and increased production from non-OPEC countries amid stagnant economic growth globally,” said the department.

    In a statement, the department added that the average international product prices of petrol were affected by lower demand, a switch to cheaper winter gasoline, and higher inventories.

    “On the other hand, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased because of higher seasonal demand given the upcoming winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. LPG prices increased due to the increase in the prices of propane and butane. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 19.69 c/l, 23.83 c/l and 16.86 c/l, respectively.”

    “The rand depreciated on average, against the US dollar (from R17.53 to R17.93 per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 22.35c a litre, 23.74c a litre and 23.62c a litre, respectively.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz