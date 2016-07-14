Ctrack marks next era of data-driven solutions by finalising Inseego telematics acquisition

In a landmark move to broaden its global footprint and strengthen its market leadership, Ctrack has successfully completed the acquisition of Inseego’s international telematics business. Initially announced in September 2024, this acquisition enhances Ctrack’s presence in critical markets, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Pioneering a new frontier in telematics

With a proud legacy as a trailblazer in the telematics sector, Ctrack has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Once a traditional fleet management company, Ctrack has transformed into a forward-thinking provider of advanced, data-driven solutions. The acquisition of Inseego’s telematics business accelerates this evolution, enabling Ctrack to leverage Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver actionable insights, optimise operations, and reduce risks for its customers.

Crystal platform: The core of innovation

Central to this transformation is the Crystal platform, Ctrack’s modular, AI-enhanced telematics solution. Designed to adapt and scale with business needs, Crystal combines precision telematics with robust analytics to offer unparalleled insights into fleet performance, driver behaviour, and asset utilisation. Through this integration, Ctrack is poised to deliver real-time fleet optimisation, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics, setting new standards across industries such as logistics, transport, agriculture, mining, and construction.

Driving the future of predictive data intelligence

As Ctrack continues its transformation into a leader in data-driven solutions, the integration will empower businesses with tools for enhanced efficiency, predictive analytics, and smarter decision-making.

Hein Jordt, CEO of Ctrack, commented on the acquisition: “This acquisition marks a defining milestone in Ctrack’s journey. It not only expands our presence in international markets but also strengthens our capabilities as a leader in predictive solutions. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities in data intelligence, empowering businesses to leverage advanced analytics for greater efficiency and success.”

Convergence Partners: Catalysing strategic growth

The acquisition is underpinned by Convergence Partners, a leading private equity investment manager that acquired Ctrack from Inseego in 2021. Renowned for its focus on driving digital transformation and fostering growth across the ICT and communications sectors, Convergence Partners has been instrumental in Ctrack’s strategic evolution. By blending financial investment with deep industry expertise, they have enabled Ctrack’s expansion into key international markets. This acquisition underscores Convergence Partners’ unwavering commitment to positioning African enterprises as global leaders in technology while driving sustainable growth and value creation across its portfolio.

Andile Ngcaba, chairman of Convergence Partners, remarked: “We are proud to witness Ctrack’s continued transformation into a leading provider of data-driven solutions. The successful integration of Inseego’s telematics business not only strengthens Ctrack’s global standing but also unlocks significant growth potential. We remain confident in Ctrack’s ability to innovate and deliver exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.”

A commitment to excellence through data intelligence

Ctrack’s focus on predictive data intelligence is central to its strategy, leveraging the state-of-the-art capabilities of the Crystal platform to help businesses proactively address challenges, optimise resources, and make smarter decisions. As demand for telematics solutions continues to rise globally, Ctrack’s deep industry expertise and innovative technology empower industries across the globe, from ensuring safety and efficiency in logistics to streamlining operations in mining and agriculture. By blending its legacy of excellence with next-generation innovation, Ctrack solidifies its position as a global leader in telematics, enabling businesses to achieve their strategic objectives and remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

About Ctrack

Ctrack is a global leader in telematics and fleet asset management solutions, offering advanced, data-driven technologies to improve fleet visibility, safety, and operational efficiency. The company’s Crystal platform combines precision telematics with artificial intelligence, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their fleet and asset management capabilities. With a strong presence in logistics, transport, agriculture, mining, and construction, Ctrack continues to help companies maintain a competitive edge in a data-driven world.

About Convergence Partners

Convergence Partners is a leading private equity investment manager with over two decades of experience driving innovation and building critical technology ecosystems sectors across sub-Saharan Africa. With a focus on the ICT and technology sectors, the firm invests in transformative digital infrastructure such as data centres, fibre networks, wireless and towers, edge, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Thing (IoT), cloud and fintech platforms. Through its ~$300m Digital Infrastructure Fund, Convergence Partners delivers capital and strategic expertise to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation and create value for investors and businesses alike. With teams in South Africa, Nigeria, and Mauritius. Convergence Partners is dedicated advancing Africa’s economic and digital future.



