Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Fuel prices set to decrease for August 2025
Those who use diesel and paraffin, however, will have to dig deeper into their pockets, with prices set to increase.
The fuel price adjustments for August are as follows:
- Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 28c decrease.
- Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 28c decrease.
- Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 65c increase.
- Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 63c increase.
- Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 32c increase.
- Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: 43c increase.
- Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: 69 cent decrease and 78 cent decrease in the Western Cape
The DMPR explained the main reasons for the adjustments, including the recent marginal decrease – from $69.36 to $69.06 – in the price of Brent Crude oil over the period under review.
“The main contributing factor to the lower crude oil price is the decision by OPEC [Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] to increase production and the uncertainty caused by looming US trade tariffs, including secondary tariffs, which could affect global economic growth and demand for crude oil.
“The average international petrol prices decreased in line with the decrease in crude oil prices. The prices of diesel and paraffin increased due to low stocks in the US, unplanned refinery shutdowns and closures of refineries in the EU [European Union], which have resulted in tight supply.
“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices [BFP] of petrol by 23.49c per litre and higher contributions to the BFP of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 69.94c a litre and 35.57c a litre respectively. The prices of propane and butane decreased during the period under review,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the rand appreciated on average against the US dollar, rising from R17.84 to R17.76 per US dollar – leading to “lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by between 4 – 5c cents per litre on all products”.
The price adjustment is effective from Wednesday, 6 August.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Related
New fuel price increases take effect today, 2 July 2 Jul 2025 Fuel price relief: petrol and diesel costs to decrease in May 5 May 2025 SA welcomes in 2025 with petrol and diesel increases 29 Dec 2024 Big decrease in petrol, diesel prices starting October 30 Sep 2024 August brings fuel price relief for South African motorists 5 Aug 2024