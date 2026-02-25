Seseko launches digital skills programme in Mpumalanga schools

Seseko, in partnership with Microsoft South Africa, is thrilled to roll out a dynamic digital skills programme in the Bohlabela Circuit that will equip learners and teachers with future-ready STEM skills and ignite a passion for technology. This immersive initiative marks a significant step forward in advancing inclusive tech education and building South Africa’s digital talent pipeline.

From 23-27 February, Seseko facilitators will engage four underserved schools with hands-on robotics and coding experiences designed to build confidence, curiosity and critical thinking. Following this impactful week, each school will join a 12-month support programme with Seseko, receiving SITA-accredited robotics kits, CAPS-aligned curriculum materials, and ongoing in-class support from trained facilitators. Teachers will also benefit from SACE-accredited professional development, ensuring they are empowered to confidently integrate new technologies into their classrooms.

This approach reflects Seseko’s core mission: to break down barriers to quality STEM education and drive measurable impact across all nine provinces. With the addition of these four schools in the Bohlabela Circuit which are now formally supported by Seseko through a structured 12-month programme. Seseko continues to strengthen its national footprint in underserved communities. To date, Seseko supports 48 schools across South Africa, cultivating creativity, problem-solving, and digital literacy that prepares learners for the demands of the 21st-century economy. The organisation has set an ambitious but achievable goal of reaching 100 supported schools by the end of 2027, further accelerating access to robotics and coding education for learners who need it most.

“We are not just introducing technology, we are creating pathways to opportunity,” Bradley Maseko, CEO of Seseko. “Through our partnership with Microsoft South Africa, we are working tirelessly to bridge the digital divide and ensure that every learner, regardless of location or socioeconomic background, has equal access to technology and the chance to succeed. In a world where digital skills are increasingly essential, programmes like this ensure no student is left behind.”

Seseko’s work goes beyond classroom engagement; it builds sustainable ecosystems that support teachers, empower learners, and embed technology into the heart of education in underserved communities. With strategic partnerships and a commitment to measurable impact, Seseko is proudly transforming schools into hubs of innovation and opportunity, preparing a new generation for future careers in robotics, engineering, ICT and beyond.

