Seseko and Microsoft empower 1,000 girls in ICT through AI, IoT, and robotics bootcamp in Zeerust

Seseko, in partnership with Microsoft, has successfully completed a Girls in ICT Bootcamp in Zeerust, North West, empowering 1,000 female students from four schools: Zeerust Combined School, Mokgakala High School, Mathews Mangope High School, and Suping Primary School. The programme was met with overwhelming excitement and enthusiasm from the learners, who were highly receptive to the sessions and eager to explore new concepts in artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and robotics.

The week-long initiative, led by an all-female team of Seseko facilitators, not only introduced girls to future-focused technologies, but also equipped teachers with training, and schools with much-needed learning resources.

Benefits for students, teachers, and schools

Students gained early exposure to future-focused technologies, building digital literacy, problem-solving skills, and confidence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Teachers were supported through training sessions, enabling them to integrate 4IR concepts into their classrooms, while schools in rural and under-resourced areas received not only learning materials but also ongoing technical and academic support from Seseko. This holistic approach ensures that learners are not just inspired, but that educators and schools are empowered to sustain digital learning beyond the bootcamp.

Supporting South Africa’s digital economy and youth employability

By introducing learners to critical digital skills at an early stage, the programme helps bridge the gap between education and employability. With the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) reshaping industries, demand is growing for skills in coding, robotics, data science, and artificial intelligence.

The Girls in ICT Bootcamp contributes to building a pipeline of future-ready talent, particularly among young women who remain underrepresented in the ICT sector. By training both learners and teachers, Seseko is helping to strengthen South Africa’s digital workforce, reduce youth unemployment, and prepare communities for active participation in the global economy.

Contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

What makes this bootcamp even more powerful is how it connects to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At its heart, it’s about giving every learner access to quality education (SDG 4) by showing them that the future of learning includes coding, robotics, and AI. It’s also about gender equality (SDG 5) putting girls front and centre in tech spaces where they’ve often been left out and giving them the confidence to see themselves as future innovators.

By bringing cutting-edge tools like AI, IoT, and Robotics into classrooms, the programme is sparking curiosity and creativity, directly linking to industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9). And because it focuses on rural schools that are too often forgotten, it plays a crucial role in reducing inequalities (SDG 10) reminding us that talent is everywhere, even if opportunities aren’t.

“This programme demonstrates what is possible when innovation meets inclusion. By reaching girls in rural schools, we are not only preparing them for the digital economy but also contributing to building a more equal and sustainable South Africa,” said Bradley Maseko, CEO at Seseko.

About Seseko

Seseko is a South African edtech company dedicated to transforming learning through virtual reality, robotics, coding, and AI. With a focus on inclusivity and impact, Seseko works with schools nationwide to close the digital divide and prepare learners and teachers for the future world of work.



