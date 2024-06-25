SA youth demand robotics and coding in schools, new research reveals increasing digital divide

As the world accelerates toward a digital future, a new study conducted by Seseko during Youth Month 2025 has revealed what many in education have suspected for years: South African learners are hungry for robotics and coding education, but the national system isn’t moving fast enough to meet that demand.

The findings come from a Robotics & Coding Bootcamp conducted in partnership with Microsoft and the Gauteng Department of Education, which brought together 283 students from four schools in the Gauteng East District. Alongside this, Seseko ran a SACE-accredited training programme that equipped 105 teachers from over 68 schools with the tools, confidence, and curriculum knowledge to begin teaching robotics and coding.

The result is a compelling call to action – one that reveals the scale of student interest, teacher readiness, and the widening gap between education policy and 21st century skills.

What the data tells us: A snapshot from the ground

The enthusiasm of learners was impossible to ignore.

87.7% of students said they want robotics and coding taught weekly or more frequently.



94% believe these skills are critical to their future careers.



After just one bootcamp, 82% left feeling confident or motivated to pursue further learning in robotics.



And notably, more than half (52.7%) were willing to study coding and robotics even beyond school hours, underscoring the depth of interest and commitment.

Educators, too, demonstrated an incredible transformation.

Prior to training, only 7% of teachers felt confident enough to teach robotics.



After Seseko’s intervention, that number leapt to 61%, with participants reporting a newfound sense of readiness and excitement to integrate STEM into their classrooms.



A strong 86% of teachers agreed that robotics and coding should be part of the national curriculum.



When asked what benefits they foresee for learners, the top responses included career opportunities (39%) and future-ready digital skills (34%).

These are not just statistics – they are signals. The demand is real, the enthusiasm is deep, and the capacity is building. But there’s a problem.

The policy gap: When readiness meets resistance

Despite growing evidence and increasing demand, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced in its 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan that coding and robotics will not be made compulsory in the near future. The DBE has chosen instead to double down on foundational literacy and numeracy – a necessary but incomplete approach in the face of a rapidly evolving global tech landscape.

While this foundational focus is essential, the current approach risks reinforcing a dangerous divide:

Private and well-resourced schools are accelerating STEM integration, preparing their learners for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).



Meanwhile, schools in underserved communities – often with the most to gain from future tech careers – are left without access, opportunity, or support.

The result is an expanding digital divide, where a learner’s exposure to critical STEM education is determined not by their potential, but by access to resources.

From the desk of the CEO: “The time to act is now”

“Making robotics and coding optional in our education system is effectively making them optional for the future of millions of South African learners. At Seseko, we’ve seen the transformation – students building their first robots, teachers leading their first coding classes. The momentum is here. We invite government, corporates, and community partners to act now. Together, we can ensure no learner, no school, and no province is left behind.” – Bradley Maseko, CEO, Seseko

Scaling impact: What Seseko is doing next

Seseko is not waiting for policy to catch up. The organisation is actively working to scale its efforts across all nine provinces, with a bold, actionable strategy that includes:

Provision of robotics kits and learning materials

Teacher training and SACE-accredited development programmes

Establishment of STEM clubs

Infrastructure development

Creation of fully equipped tech labs to bring modern technology directly into schools.

By addressing both access and implementation, Seseko is creating a scalable model that can be replicated across the country – one that empowers educators, inspires learners, and lays the foundation for a digitally inclusive South Africa.

A call to collaborate: Join the movement

Seseko is calling on corporates, NGOs, foundations, and government stakeholders to join this mission. Whether through funding, infrastructure support, technical expertise, or mentorship programmes, there is a role for every partner committed to building a future-ready education system.

The data is clear. The demand is now. And the future won’t wait.

Let’s work together to close the digital divide and give every South African learner a fair chance at tomorrow’s opportunities.

Contact us on az.oc.okeses@yeldarb.

Let’s empower South Africa’s youth for the jobs of tomorrow – today.

To view photographs from our robotics bootcamp, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/sesekosa/