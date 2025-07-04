South Africa
HR Youth Employment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersPnetThe Publicity WorkshopSonja Smith Elite Funeral GroupMann MademyrklEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    North West relaunches Human Resource Development Council

    The North West Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) whose primary objective is to leverage the province’s skills base as a means of promoting socioeconomic development, specifically to combat unemployment and poverty in the region, has been relaunched.
    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

    North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi recently relaunched the council at the Mankwe Campus of Orbit TVET College in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

    The council also forms part of the reconceptualised national HRDC strategy and Master Skills Plan to align the country’s education and training systems with labour market demands.

    Advisory and coordination platform

    The council, chaired by Mokgosi, will serve as a multi-sectoral advisory and coordination platform.

    It will bring together various stakeholders, including government departments, municipalities, higher education and training institutions, Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), organised labour and business representatives, as well as civil society and community members.

    The Premier said the council will also serve as both a strategic and catalytic platform that will accelerate human capital development in the province.

    “Of critical importance is to commit to skills development as part of the province’s continued endeavours to empower young people, grow the economy and create jobs,” said the Premier.

    Economic potential

    He added that although the province has abundant natural resources, low skill levels hinder its ability to fully realise its economic potential.

    “We have recently adopted the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy, which has identified key economic drivers such as mining, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, renewable energy and green economy, and infrastructure development as our key economic drivers.

    “However, none of these sectors can grow without the right skills base. The HRDC will therefore serve as the engine that drives skills planning, coordination, and implementation to support these sectors.”

    Skills development areas

    The council, which among others will be tasked with strengthening artisan development and technical skills training, expanding workplace-based learning, internships and learnerships, as well as empowering youth, women, and people with disabilities through targeted programmes.

    The council will consist of members from the Executive Council and District Executive Mayors, along with the Economic and Investment Advisory Committee, which will be led by Professor John Lamola and Professor Raymond Parsons.

    Representatives from institutions of higher learning will be included under the leadership of Professor Bismark Tyobeka and Dr Pradheep Balkrishen.

    In addition, organised labour, business, and civil society will be represented by Kabelo Kgoro, Benedict Modise, and Dieketseng Diale, respectively.

    Mokgosi has urged council members to lead with integrity, transparency and urgency and ensure that skills development budgets are better spent and better targeted.

    Read more: Human Resources Development Council, Human Resource Development Council, HR development
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz