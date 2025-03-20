Seseko launches Stem Bootcamp at UJ, showcasing robotics, AI and VR innovations

Seseko, a leading innovator in Stem education, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Stem Bootcamp, set to take place on 24 and 25 April at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

This two-day event will bring together 300 students from five underserved schools across Gauteng to explore the exciting worlds of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR).

The bootcamp aims to inspire the next generation of innovators by providing hands-on experiences and interactive workshops led by the Seseko team. Students will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies, solve real-world problems, and gain valuable skills that will prepare them for the future of work.

Following the Johannesburg event, Seseko will host its next bootcamps in the North West Province in May, and Mpumalanga in June, further advancing its mission to empower young minds across South Africa.

A call to stakeholders

Seseko invites stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to join us in supporting this transformative initiative. For those interested in attending or collaborating, please contact Thabo at az.oc.okeses@obaht for more information

A word from Seseko CEO Bradley Maseko

"At Seseko, we believe that Stem and EdTech are the cornerstones of a brighter future. By equipping young learners with the tools to innovate and think critically, we are not only shaping their futures but also driving progress for our nation. This bootcamp is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration."

Event details:

Date: 24 and 25 April

Location: University of Johannesburg

Focus Areas: Robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR)

Participants: 300 students from five underserved Gauteng schools

Join us as we ignite the spark of innovation and empower the leaders of tomorrow. Together, we can build a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Contact:

Thabo Maroga, COO at Seseko | email: az.oc.okeses@obaht | https://www.instagram.com/sesekosa



