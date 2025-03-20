Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosRichfieldNorth-West University (NWU)ImpaqSesekoVaal University of TechnologyDNA Brand ArchitectsGordon Institute of Business ScienceSam HospitalityASUSUniversity of PretoriaThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Skills Training

    Seseko launches Stem Bootcamp at UJ, showcasing robotics, AI and VR innovations

    Seseko, a leading innovator in Stem education, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Stem Bootcamp, set to take place on 24 and 25 April at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
    Issued by Seseko
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Seseko launches Stem Bootcamp at UJ, showcasing robotics, AI and VR innovations

    This two-day event will bring together 300 students from five underserved schools across Gauteng to explore the exciting worlds of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR).

    The bootcamp aims to inspire the next generation of innovators by providing hands-on experiences and interactive workshops led by the Seseko team. Students will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies, solve real-world problems, and gain valuable skills that will prepare them for the future of work.

    Following the Johannesburg event, Seseko will host its next bootcamps in the North West Province in May, and Mpumalanga in June, further advancing its mission to empower young minds across South Africa.

    A call to stakeholders

    Seseko invites stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to join us in supporting this transformative initiative. For those interested in attending or collaborating, please contact Thabo at az.oc.okeses@obaht for more information

    A word from Seseko CEO Bradley Maseko

    "At Seseko, we believe that Stem and EdTech are the cornerstones of a brighter future. By equipping young learners with the tools to innovate and think critically, we are not only shaping their futures but also driving progress for our nation. This bootcamp is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration."

    Event details:

    Date: 24 and 25 April
    Location: University of Johannesburg
    Focus Areas: Robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR)
    Participants: 300 students from five underserved Gauteng schools

    Join us as we ignite the spark of innovation and empower the leaders of tomorrow. Together, we can build a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive in a technology-driven world.

    Contact:

    Thabo Maroga, COO at Seseko | email: az.oc.okeses@obaht | https://www.instagram.com/sesekosa

    Read more: Bradley Maseko, STEM education
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Seseko
    Empowering Young Minds Through Innovation
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz