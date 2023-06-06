Open for entry: Computer Olympiad Talent Search includes offline option for digitally disadvantaged

All South African schools are being encouraged to enter the 2025 Computer Olympiad Talent Search - an exciting free challenge run by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) to help schools identify and develop STEM skills.

Talent Search is part of the South African Computer Olympiads, a key initiative of the IITPSA.

Online or offline challenges

Talent Search includes online or pen and paper challenges for learners of all ages, in Elementary, Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Elite levels, helping schools identify STEM and ICT aptitude in learners from Grades 4 to 12. The challenges include problems relating to abstraction, decomposition, optimisation, manipulation of data, sorting, searching, identifying patterns and many other algorithms used in Maths, Science, IT, CAT, the humanities and even sport. The top 50% of participants countrywide will win gold, silver or bronze certificates.

Pearl Pasi, IITPSA president, says the initiative also serves as an introduction to other IITPSA Computer Olympiad initiatives: “The Computer Olympiads also include an annual Applications Olympiad and a Programming Olympiad, with top performers of the Programming Olympiad having an opportunity to compete in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) - the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary school and high school students in the world.”

Bridging the digital divide

Pasi notes that while up to 20,000 learners from over 170 schools typically participate in the Talent Search, few of them are from rural schools.

“We want to bridge the digital divide and nurture young talent from across the country, which is why the pen and paper version of the challenge is available for schools with limited technology or internet connectivity,” she says. “We urge more schools - particularly rural schools - to take part in the challenge to get their learners started on a trajectory that may lead to careers in the digital and STEM worlds in future.”

Schools can register right up until 16 February, and the Talent Search will take place from 17 to 28 February, on days that suit participating schools.

Past Talent Search papers are available online and for offline use, to help learners prepare for the Talent Search.

Schools can register to participate in the 2025 Talent Search here.