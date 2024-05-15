The Big Biodiversity Challenge 2025 is open for entry

The Big Biodiversity Challenge is back for another round - and children in Grades 6–9 are urged to submit projects that offer solutions to any of the many threats facing biodiversity.

Supplied images

The challenge is hosted by the Western Cape Environmental Education Friends (WCEEF), together with members CapeNature, SANBI, Nature Connect, SANParks, Working on Fire, the City of Cape Town, The Environmental Education Association of Southern Africa (EEASA) and the Two Oceans Aquarium.

This year’s theme, Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development emphasises the urgent need to align human progress with the protection and restoration of the natural world. It highlights a call to action for all stakeholders to make choices that benefit both people and the environment, building a future where both can thrive together.

Submissions can take the form of a scientific project, creative arts project or social project. The goal is to encourage critical thinking and creativity in addressing issues such as the unsustainable use of natural resources, climate change and habitat loss – challenges that directly impact the health of our ecosystems. The theme encourages entrants to explore practical, nature-based solutions that support both environmental protection and human well-being.

More details:

Learners can choose to make an individual or team submission.



Projects can be submitted in any of the following formats: essays, presentations, eco apps or tech concepts (mock-ups, feature lists or demo videos), social action projects (a recycling drive, school garden or clean-up campaign that should be documented in photos, reports or a video) and creative works (poetry, visual art or music with an explanation as to how the art links back to the theme).



The competition’s submissions are open until 31 July 2025.



Entries can be made here.

The competition is open to all schools in the Western Cape and submissions can be made individually or in pairs. Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes. Winners will be announced at the 43rd annual EEASA Conference, which will take place between 16 and 19 September this year.

“As the implementing agent of the WCEEF, we are excited to join forces with the incredible and diverse members of this forum in bringing this competition to the learners of the Western Cape,” says, Khuthala Swanepoel, chairperson for WCEEF & Manager for Sustainable Awareness & Education (Western Cape Government). “What makes it even more special this year is the unique opportunity for these young champions to showcase their work on an international stage, and that kind of exposure is not only inspiring, but life changing.”

All students in grade 6 – 9 are encouraged to participate and it is recommended that teachers motivate their students to enter this competition and become part of the movement to protect biodiversity.