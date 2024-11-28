Shoprite launches 2025 bursary applications

Mapaseka Mashabela | image supplied

The bursary covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, providing full financial support.

In addition, successful applicants are offered employment upon graduation, ensuring a smooth transition into the workforce with opportunities to learn from the best talent, industry experts and mentors.

Recipients also receive a monthly grocery allowance and benefit from the retailer’s Employee Wellness Programme.

“As South Africa’s largest private employer and leading retailer, we recognise that a skilled and talented workforce is crucial for our long-term sustainability,” says Lindsey Joseph, head of group talent solutions at the group.

“Our bursary programme plays a vital role in attracting top talent, ensuring we continue to innovate and grow. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of professionals to our business and supporting their journey towards success.”

Mapaseka Mashabela (27), from Mooiplaas in Pretoria, joined the Group in 2021 after the retailer funded her diploma in retail business management and advanced diploma in management from the Vaal University of Technology.

Her journey has taken her from trainee manager to her current role as fresh foods manager in the Gauteng division.

“Education is the key to success, and this is the largest food retailer in Africa, so there are plenty of opportunities for growth,” says Mashabela.

Atlegang Mpa (24), from Johannesburg, joined the group in 2024 as a trainee accountant after the retailer funded her bachelor of accounting science degree, and postgraduate diploma in accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand.

“I was looking for a bursary that would allow me to complete my articles outside of audit, while offering strong support. The Shoprite Group’s bursary programme provided both the opportunities and the guidance I needed.”

In the last financial year, the Group invested over R19m in its bursary programme, funding more than 230 students.