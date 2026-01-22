US tech brands dominate Brand Finance’s 2026 Global 500

Four of the Magnificent Seven - Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon – have held onto their positions at the top of the ranking. OpenAI has entered the 2026 ranking of the world's most valuable brands, as this year's results reflect the rise of artificial intelligence.

Walmart, despite recording a 3% brand value uptick to $141.0bn, falls two places to seventh.

China’s TikTok/Douyin climbs one spot to sixth following a 45% brand value growth to $153.5bn, supported by global expansion and strong engagement across markets.

NVIDIA climbed four ranks to become the world’s fifth-most valuable brand, rising 110% to $184.3bn, reflecting its central role in powering global AI infrastructure. As demand for advanced computing accelerates, NVIDIA has overtaken established brands including TikTok/Douyin, Walmart, Samsung Group and Facebook.

Amazon ranks fourth, with a brand value rise of 4% to $369.9bn, supported by its scale in e-commerce and the strength of its cloud business, despite margin pressures in retail operations.

Google remains the third most valuable brand globally, with its brand value increasing by 5% to $433.1bn. Strength across search, advertising and cloud services underpins its position, while ongoing investments in AI-driven products and platforms continue to reinforce the brand’s central role in the digital economy.

Microsoft ranks second, recording a 23% increase in brand value to $565.2bn. The brand’s performance reflects sustained momentum across its enterprise-focused portfolio, with cloud services, subscriptions and professional software providing stable, recurring revenues. Microsoft’s growing role in enterprise AI and cloud infrastructure has further strengthened perceptions of reliability and long-term relevance, supporting sustained brand value growth.

Apple retains its position as the world’s most valuable brand with a 6% brand value growth to $607.6bn. While hardware growth remains measured, Apple continues to strengthen its ecosystem through services. Growth in advertising, cloud services and the App Store has supported overall performance, while steady demand across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific has reinforced Apple’s global scale and resilience.

Samsung Group (up 8% to $119.2bn), Facebook (up 17% to $107.1bn) and State Grid Corporation of China (up 16% to $99.1bn) round out the top 10.

In 2026, 37 brands among the Global 500 ranking earned a AAA+ brand strength rating, the highest rating awarded by Brand Finance.

YouTube YouTube has become the world’s strongest brand, with a BSI score of 95.3 out of 100 and climbing from eighth place in 2025. Brand Finance researched YouTube across 10 markets and found that familiarity exceeded 90% in eight of them. Brand Finance data also shows that up to, on average, 70% of respondents would consider using YouTube. This not only underscores YouTube’s strength in converting widespread awareness into active consideration but also reflects its role as a go to destination for entertainment, learning, and community building. Its highly engaging video format has become central to how people discover and interact with content online. Many of the world’s most valuable brands, including Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s, use YouTube to tell richer brand stories and strengthen their connection with audiences worldwide.

WeChat WeChat is now the world’s second strongest brand, having held the top position in 2024 and 2025. With a BSI score of 95.1 out of 100, the brand’s all-in-one digital infrastructure - spanning instant messaging, voice and video calls, WeChat Pay, Mini Programmes and Official Accounts - maintains the Chinese brand’s strength. According to Brand Finance research, conducted solely in its home market of China, WeChat is extremely well regarded across all research metrics. Data reveals that 92% of respondents are familiar with the brand, with 75% of those familiar reporting they’d consider using it. WeChat’s brand value also increased 46% in 2026 to USD48.1 billion, placing it 32nd among the world’s most valuable brands.

Microsoft Microsoft is the world's third strongest brand in 2026, with a BSI score of 94.7 out of 100. This places it above Google in terms of brand strength, now ranked fourth. Brand Finance research reveals improved scores in key brand strength metrics – including brand reputation, recommendation, and engagement - across several markets, including the U.S., Japan, and South Korea.