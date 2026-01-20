Lego's first Pokémon sets bring Pikachu and friends to life

The Lego Group and The Pokémon Company have revealed their first-ever collection of Lego Pokémon sets.

Image supplied

Based on some of the most iconic Pokémon from the brand’s 30-year history, the first Lego Pokémon sets allow fans to build and display their favourite Pokémon in Lego brick form when they launch on 27 February 2026.

This collaboration brings together two beloved worlds, inviting fans everywhere to continue their Pokémon Trainer journey, brick by brick.

The launch of the first three sets sees five fan favourite Pokémon - Pikachu, Evee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise - recreated in Lego brick form, giving builders the opportunity to bring their adventures to life, one brick at a time.

The Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set lets fans recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the franchise: Pikachu jumping out of the Poké Ball ready for battle. The brick-built Pikachu showcases this Pokémon in a dynamic pose, leaping out from a Poké Ball.

The 2,050-piece set features a black lightning rod-shaped base, with lightning energy emitting from the Poké Ball as Pikachu exits, ready for action. Key easter eggs include a “25” displayed on the base, signifying Pikachu’s Pokédex number.

Celebrating the iconic Electric-type Pokémon, fans will be able to pose the build in a dynamic battle stance, launching from the opened Poké Ball, as well as in a seated pose, with a closed Poké Ball.

The Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set brings three of the most celebrated Pokémon to fans in one of the Lego Group’s largest ever display sets. Made up of over 6,838-pieces, the set features three Kanto first partner Pokémon evolutions, for the first time, in Lego brick form.

Image supplied

These Pokémon can be displayed individually or together on the action base, which hides easter-eggs for fans to discover as they build. The base features design details inspired by each of the featured Pokémon’s biomes, adding further depth to the display.

Celebrate Eevee’s irresistible charm with Lego Pokémon Eevee, a 587-piece set that brings the cherished Pokémon to life in dynamic detail. Eevee’s expressive face, movable tail, head and limbs allow builders to pose the fan-favourite, either at rest or ready to jump into action. With the Build Together app, this set presents fans with the ability to build together with friends and family.

Image supplied

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer of the Lego Group, said: “Bringing the world of Pokémon to life in Lego bricks is both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility. We’ve worked to combine our worlds in a way that truly celebrates the creativity, adventure, and wonder that Pokémon represents. This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can’t wait for fans to experience these new Lego Pokémon sets.”

“As a lifelong Pokémon fan, it's been an incredible honour to help bring these Pokémon to life in Lego brick form for the first time,” said Siddharth Muthyala, design director on Lego Pokémon.

“Pokémon has inspired generations of fans around the world, so our team approached the design of these sets with immense care and passion, ensuring every detail and pose truly celebrates what makes these characters so beloved. I hope fans will love building them, as much as we did designing them.”

Gaku Susai, chief product and experience officer at The Pokémon Company International adds: “Pokémon has always inspired discovery and connection and partnering with the Lego Group brings those qualities together with creativity and imagination into a new form. By combining Pokémon’s sense of adventure with the thoughtful design and attention to detail of the Lego Group, we’re giving fans the chance to build, play, and tell their own stories in ways they’ve never experienced before - something we’re thrilled to see come to life.”

The new Lego Pokémon sets will be available for pre-order via Lego.com/Pokémon, with immediate purchase available on Lego.com, Lego Stores and in selected retailers around the world, starting 27 February 2026.