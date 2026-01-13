Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of 2026: The next wave of African music pioneers

Apple Music have revealed the Africa Rising: Class of 2026, spotlighting a new generation of artists shaping the future of African music through bold sound, storytelling, and creative ambition.

Image suppled

The cohort brings together voices from across the continent whose work reflects the depth, diversity, and global reach of Africa’s evolving musical landscape.

Africa Rising is Apple Music’s artist development programme dedicated to championing emerging African talent with distinct perspectives and forward-thinking artistry.

The Class of 2026 highlights artists who are not only defining their local scenes, but also pushing African music into new global conversations.

The Africa Rising: Class of 2026 features artists from across the continent, including Ciza, tg.blk, Gonaboy, Damie, Khid Ceejay, and ru.

Among this year’s cohort is South African artist Ciza, whose work signals a breakthrough year ahead.

“2026 is going to be a huge year for me musically,” he says. “I’ll be releasing a lot, especially collaborations with global artists. In the first quarter, fans can expect an album — Ciza’s Palace”.

Also featured is Kenyan artist tg.blk, known for her emotionally resonant sound and close connection with listeners. Looking ahead, she shares, “In 2026, my fans can expect a lot more music. An album? Maybe! Just stuff so that we can interact. I really enjoy interacting with people through my music. Hopefully a bunch of music videos as well.”

Nigerian DJ and producer Damie brings a deeply immersive approach to the cohort, drawing listeners into soundscapes rooted in rhythm and emotion. “My sound is a deep, spiritual blend of afro house and tech,” he explains. “Rhythmic, emotional, and designed for feeling.”

Emerging from Abuja, Nigeria, ru. is an Afro-Pop artist driven by narrative and emotional depth. “It's always tough for me to describe my sound, but I think it starts with saying that I am a passionate storyteller,” they say. “That depth and soul, without compromising the message, is really where you find me.”

Nigerian artist Khid Ceejay represents a new generation of emotionally fluent pop voices, blending Afrobeats with global pop sensibilities. Reflecting on the moment, he shares, “Being selected feels so unreal. I'm excited and grateful. To be part of something that has highlighted so much talent is a huge honour.”

Completing the cohort is Ghanaian artist Gonaboy, whose music draws confidently from highlife, hip-hop, and lived experience. “My sound is African,” he says. “It's rooted in highlife and different genres, but I'd call it hip-hop.”

As part of the Africa Rising: Class of 2026 rollout, all six artists will be featured on a special edition of Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, hosted by Nandi Madida, offering listeners deeper insight into each artist’s journey, creative process, and vision for the future.