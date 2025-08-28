TikTok for Artists launches in South Africa

TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists in South Africa, a platform dedicated to providing musicians, labels, and their teams with helpful data and tools.

The new all-in-one insights platform helps artists, their labels and their teams to understand their music performance, audience and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success both on and off the platform.

With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content is performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

Features include:

Song performance: number of views, posts and creator engagements per track

Post performance: views, likes, comments, shares and post completion rates

Follower insights: breakdown of audience by gender, age and language

Step-by-step guides to TikTok tools and features

Support and resources for building a long-term music career

The platform also officially introduces the pre-release tool, enabling artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allow fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

When local songs go global: TikTok’s power in music discovery

TikTok has become a powerful discovery tool, with local music driving engagement and sparking viral moments.

Over the last three months, the most saved track in South Africa using the ‘add to music app’ discovery feature has been 'Isaka (6am)' by Ciza, Jazzworx and Thukuthela, which has been used in over 1.2 million video creations in South Africa alone, and more than 2 million globally.

Similarly, 'Ngishutheni' by Goon Flavour, Master KG and Eemoh - another one of the most-saved tracks using ‘add to music app’ in South Africa - has generated nearly one million creations in South Africa and over six million worldwide.

Everyday users can also turn into storytellers and promoters on behalf of artists. The use of an artist's sound fuels organic music discovery, but also equips artists with actionable insights and promotional opportunities.

TikTok for Artists is available now for all artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account.

Artists can also grant access to their managers and label teams, ensuring that the right people have the insights they need to plan effective campaigns.

Click here for more information.