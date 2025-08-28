South Africa
    Johannesburg welcomes 8th edition of Africa's largest AI trade event and conference

    Africa’s largest Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation event, AI Expo Africa, will be running its highly acclaimed conference & trade show at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa 29-31 October 2025.
    Issued by Tishala Communications
    28 Aug 2025
    Now entering its 8th year, the annual AI Expo Africa event unites regional and international AI thought leaders, suppliers, investors and start-ups to discuss and showcase the latest AI and smart tech innovations from the biggest global brands to newest Startups. The core focus of the show is real world applications you can deploy today with an audience comprised of enterprise and government buyers, deployment and service providers, start-ups, educators, NGOs, investors and AI ecosystem builders.

    Dr Nick Bradshaw, founder of AI Expo Africa and chairperson of the South African AI Association stated, “This is our 8th Anniversary Edition and biggest show to-date, with over 100 companies in the expo hall, many of which are local and regional Startups. Big themes for this year range from Agentic AI and progress towards the autonomous enterprise, security in the age of AI, responsible AI, data centre investment, national AI strategies and a new, dedicated third day, devoted to AI for Good as we are proud to announce the hosting of the first International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Impact Africa gathering at the show.”

    With a community of 50k+ practitioners, the show format is built upon the phenomenal success of the previous seven events that have cemented AI Expo Africa as the largest AI and Intelligent Automation business gathering of its kind in Africa.

    The 3000 delegates will be able to network and listen to 72 talks, 6 keynotes, 12 CPD workshops and meet 100+ exhibitors on the show floor which include; Google, Verint, ServiceNow, Salesforce, VAST Data, Zoho Corporation, Pinnacle, Avochoc, Cyborg Intell, French Embassy SA, Interface Systems / Yooz, LRMG, Matogen Applied Insights, Mavin Powercube, NITheCS - National Institute for Theoretical and Computer Sciences, ReportsAI, Retro Rabbit, Silicon Overdrive, Stubber, TesserAI, ZapDash Studio, JustSolve, AgenticZA, Akili, Amathuba-ai, Aptus Data Labs, Boxfusion, CIRRUS BRIDGE, Cohesion X, Ele-vate AI, ITLawCo, Nexus Data, Samurai Global, Aflu Med Healthcare, Beta Analytics, BotCTL, Edge Executive Search, Ejoobi, Hey Harvey, Learn AI, Link Nova, Owethu Managed Services and Surveya.

    Registration and tickets:

    Click here: https://aiexpoafrica.com/registration/

    Media accreditation:

    Click here: Media Accreditation Form

    Key information:

    • Each media representative must complete the accreditation form individually.
    • Only accredited and registered media delegates will be granted access
    • No walk-ins permitted
    • Accreditation ensures the correct pass is issued
    • Access is subject to the event’s official terms and conditions

    About AI Expo Africa

    Now entering its 8th year, the annual AI Expo Africa event held in South Africa unites 1000s of regional and international thought leaders, suppliers and start-ups to discuss and showcase the latest AI and Intelligent Automation innovations, from the biggest global brands to the smallest and newest local Startups. The core focus of the show are real world applications you can deploy today with a senior level audience comprised of enterprise and government buyers, deployment and service providers, start-ups, educators, NGOs and ecosystem builders. Learn more at: https://aiexpoafrica.com/

    About AI for Good Impact Africa

    AI for Good Impact Africa is the second regional AI for Good Impact event dedicated to fostering innovation and partnerships within the AI for Good landscape. The event aims to provide a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing and the promotion of AI solutions to solve global challenges. Learn more at: https://aiforgood.itu.int/event/impact-africa/

