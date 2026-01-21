Four questions to ask when choosing a tertiary education institution

For first-time and returning students, this provides an opportunity to explore the many alternate options available, including over 130 registered private tertiary education institutions.

With so much choice and the world of work evolving at a seismic pace, matriculants and their parents need to adopt agile mindsets that move beyond traditional selection factors.

Shireen Chengadu, chief academic officer at Richfield, shares four incisive questions to ask when choosing a tertiary education institution:

1. Are your interests guiding your qualification? They should.

Start by identifying what genuinely interests you. Research shows a strong correlation between personal interest (intrinsic motivation) and academic performance. Once you know where your interests lie, check your Admission Score Points (outlined here) to see which programmes you qualify for.

Take time to explore the study paths that align with your interests. Look at job advertisements from leading employers to determine whether a degree, diploma, or higher certificate is needed for your dream career.

2. Is the qualification accredited?

All tertiary qualifications, whether public or private, must be accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE), and recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority, and the DHET, so that’s the first thing to check. Accreditation ensures that your qualification carries weight with employers and professional bodies.

And don’t dismiss an institution simply because it doesn’t have ‘university’ in its name. The DHET’s recently promulgated policy framework will now allow, for the first time, the re-classification of private higher education institutions as universities, and recognises them as an essential part of South Africa’s academic ecosystem. This process will be further expanded on by the DHET and CHE in due course.

3. Contact vs distance learning: Which is right?

If you’re a Gen Z matriculant who can study on campus, contact learning offers a rich experience with structured academic and peer engagement. It also provides access to societies, student-led clubs, entrepreneurship opportunities, new venture creation, and social capital that’ll set you up for ongoing career success.

If you’re going to start a job after matriculating, or you're a working professional who didn’t have the opportunity to study formally or wishes to upskill through post-graduate qualifications, distance learning offers valuable flexibility. Choose an institution that has a proven track record of delivery, and that provides the same academic rigour across both models – including access to lecturers and resources, and holistic student support.

Whichever model you choose, remember that the student experience extends far beyond academics, so ask about accessibility, safety, inclusivity and diversity, and wellness support.

4. Will the institution prepare you for the world of work?

A qualification alone isn’t enough to guarantee employment, so check which graduate attributes an institution promises and delivers on. Ideally, you should have exposure to varied business sectors through work integrated learning, guest speaker activities and project collaborations. You should also gain an understanding of the technology that powers businesses, and develop intentional, lifelong learning habits.

Find an institution that co-designs courses with industry partners, and embeds additional certifications into the curriculum so that you can micro-stack credentials, like those from AWS, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Fortinet, at no additional cost or time.

Ensure that the curriculum is regularly updated in consultation with industry experts to meet new market needs and future career opportunities. And, be intentional about choosing an institution that has a solid and ethical reputation, where the leadership and staff act with integrity.

“In a world where new jobs will emerge and existing ones will evolve or even fall away, it’s critical to choose an institution that leads innovation and creativity. The institution you choose should teach you to stay curious and relevant, and instil the confidence to take on change – and succeed,” ends Chengadu.



