Hitachi Energy reintroduces Ellipse EAM with Microsoft's AI tech

Hitachi Energy is combining its expertise in managing critical infrastructure with Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation of key infrastructure, revolutionising the management and maintenance of essential assets.

Image supplied.

Hitachi Energy is reinventing its Ellipse Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Foundry – into a unified solution to manage data, analytics, and business operations.

Operating intelligently and sustainably

It builds on the strategic alliance between Hitachi, Ltd. and Microsoft Corp. announced in June 2024, which established plans to embed Microsoft technologies into Hitachi’s Lumada solutions.

The new announcement brings that collaboration to the energy sector.

“Hitachi Energy has decades of experience building and operating the infrastructure that keeps modern life running,” said Massimo Danieli, executive vice president and managing director of business unit grid automation at Hitachi Energy.

“Microsoft technology accelerates and enhances value to our Ellipse customers, while also bringing to market a solution that is unmatched in terms of IT and OT capabilities, offering essential service providers the ability to operate more intelligently and sustainably.”

“Critical Infrastructure operators need insight they can act on.

“Together with Hitachi Energy, we’re combining AI, cloud, and enterprise systems to help organisations move from reactive maintenance to predictive operations, improving reliability, safety, and long-term value for the infrastructure society depends on,” said Dayan Rodriguez, corporate vice president, manufacturing and mobility, Microsoft.

Ecosystem of system integrators

The solution leverages a combination of advanced digital solutions, including Microsoft Foundry, Fabric, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to integrate critical datasets supporting asset operations and provide unprecedented visibility of equipment across entire networks.

It can recommend the best time for maintenance based on supply chain, HR, and financial data, ultimately helping organisations operate and plan investments more efficiently.

This means more reliable services, safer operations, and fewer emergency repairs, which are often the most expensive and disruptive.

The Hitachi Energy solution will be delivered through the company’s ecosystem of system integrators, including Hitachi Solutions, a global systems integrator within the Hitachi Group, as the foundational advisor and partner to implementation design.

“Hitachi Solutions is proud to support this strategic reinvention and the tremendous impact it can have to drive new efficiencies into critical OT applications,” said Soichiro Ohara, chairperson and CEO, Hitachi Solutions America.

“Our role is to drive rapid deployment, integration, and business outcomes, ensuring customers realise the full potential of this industry-leading AI-driven solution.”

For customers, this integration can become the backbone and strategic enabler of their digital transformation priorities.

It empowers organisations to move from reactive to proactive operations, leverage advanced analytics, and deliver value to customers while controlling costs.

This integration transforms tools into platforms that consolidate data, automate processes, and drive enterprise-wide efficiency.