New fuel price increases take effect today, 2 July

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) confirms that all grades of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin increase from today, 2 July, as the latest monthly fuel price adjustments take effect.

However, the retail price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) decreases across the country, except in the Western Cape, where it rises.

The latest fuel price adjustments are as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): up by 55c

Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): up by 52c

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): up by 82c

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): up by 84c

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): up by 67c

Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: up by 89c

Maximum Retail Price of LPG: down by 57c countrywide, except in the Western Cape where it rises by R1.90 per kg

The department attributes the increases to a combination of factors, including a rise in Brent Crude oil prices.

“The average Brent Crude oil price rose from $63.95 to $69.36 during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the recent geopolitical tension in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran, which has raised fears of potential crude oil supply disruptions.

“The average international petroleum product prices have also followed this upward trend, resulting in higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 68.45 cents per litre (c/l), 100.48 c/l and 83.20 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased slightly during the same period,” the DMPR states.

In addition, the department has approved a temporary adjustment to the Supply Cost Recovery on the Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPG imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

“The minister has approved a 14% increase in Supply Cost Recovery on the MRGP of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay (Western Cape) as an interim measure, for a period of 24 months.

“Accordingly, the interim MRGP in the Western Cape is set at R15.22 per metric ton (845.018 c/l), excluding VAT, for the period from 2 July to 5 August 2025. The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas in the Western Cape is now R36.08,” the department says.