    Nominations open for 2026 Hollard Game Changer Award in dairy industry

    Agri-Expo, in partnership with Hollard, has opened nominations for the third annual Hollard Game Changer Award, recognising exceptional young talent in South Africa’s dairy industry.
    27 Feb 2026
    Source: Agri-Expo
    Source: Agri-Expo

    The 2026 recipient will be announced on 23 April at the South African Dairy Awards at Nederburg and will receive a R50,000 cash prize sponsored by Hollard.

    Agri-Expo general manager Breyton Milford encouraged the industry to nominate individuals under the age of 40 who are making a measurable contribution to the dairy sector.

    In 2025, Pamella Dzindikwa (31), production manager at Puglia Cheese, received the award. The inaugural recipient in 2024 was Clement October (34), head cheesemaker at Klein River Cheese.

    Milford said the career progression of previous winners, from junior roles to key leadership positions, reflects the industry’s investment in developing young professionals who strengthen established brands through high-quality dairy production.

    Andries Wiese, head of agriculture at Hollard, said supporting emerging leaders across the dairy value chain strengthens both individual careers and the long-term competitiveness of the sector.

    Nominations can be submitted via the official South African Dairy Championships website. The closing date is 30 March 2026. Enquiries can be directed to az.oc.opxeirga@ettolrahc.

    Read more: Agribusiness, dairy industry, dairy sector, agriculture awards, South African dairy industry, agroprocessing, dairy awards
