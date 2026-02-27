Galxboy's debut sneaker line: The GBX 012 collection

Galxboy sets the tone for what’s ahead for the brand by redefining fashion, culture, and innovation with the debut of its first-ever sneaker line: the GBX 012 Trainer and GBX 012 Runner.

Image supplied

This milestone marks yet another bold new chapter for the brand as it expands its product offering and strengthens its position as a force in South African streetwear and contemporary design.

Years in the making, Galxboy envisioned a sneaker range that would truly represent the brand — merging cultural identity with modern design.

What followed was a collaborative journey involving the wider Galxboy team, each playing a critical role in bringing the vision to life. The brand built on this momentum by partnering with UK-based creative footwear designer Andrew Turner for an iconic collaboration.

The design journey was rooted in a shared vision to create a sneaker range that authentically represents both Galxboy locally and in the global market — born from SA heritage, culture and forward-thinking creativity.

“This project felt like a divinely aligned partnership from the very beginning,” said Thatiso Dube, founder of Galxboy.

“Our vision was to create something truly exceptional — a sneaker that embodies culture, craftsmanship and innovation at the highest level. Andrew brought invaluable international expertise and a global perspective to the collaboration, and together we’re proud to introduce our very first two sneaker offerings to the world.”

The GBX 012 Trainer (Cupsole) embodies Galxboy’s signature blend of bold aesthetics and refined craftsmanship. Designed with a seamless quarter panel construction, the silhouette delivers a clean, elevated look that required technical precision and innovation to execute.The result is a premium trainer that balances statement design with everyday wearability — a true reflection of Galxboy’s evolving design language.

The GBX 012 Runner brings a dynamic, performance-inspired edge to the collection. While early renders presented a sleek midsole concept, real-world wear testing revealed the need for refinement to avoid an overly bulky appearance. The midsole tooling was adapted to ensure a streamlined silhouette without compromising comfort or durability. Particular attention was given to the heel construction, where the outsole was modified to increase ground contact and withstand heavier wear.

Image supplied

“Having worked of huge global brands over the span of my career, being a part of this particular collaboration was extremely exciting for me. It was energising to bring my own touch to the project while contributing to a brand with such a strong heritage. A genuinely humbling experience” said Andrew Turner and added, “The original sketches were already about 90% there in terms of vision. The final 10% came through refining the details and working through the construction challenges. For me, the finished designs are truly iconic — definitely one for the books.”

The GBX 012 Trainer and GBX 012 Runner represent the next evolution of that vision — bold, technically refined footwear that carries the spirit of modern South African youth into a new category for the brand.

The GBX 012 sneaker range will be available at Galxboy stores nationwide and online at the brand’s official store.