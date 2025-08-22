Galxboy launches limited edition line for Scorpion Kings concert

Local streetwear brand Galxboy will be the exclusive merchandise partner for the upcoming Scorpion Kings Live Concert taking place in Pretoria later this month.

Image supplied

This exclusive collaboration brings together two iconic South African forces — the genre-defining duo Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) and Galxboy, the brand that continues to shape youth culture not just across the continent but across the globe.

Galxboy is releasing a limited edition t-shirt collection that will drop exclusively for the concert. The collection will be available at the stores, online and at the festival, featuring four unique designs, six different styles.

Fans of both brands can expect bold, collectible designs that capture the energy, flair and unapologetic coolness that they are known for.

“Partnering with Scorpion Kings for their upcoming concert is more than just another merch drop — it's the growth of the explosive cultural moment we are witnessing right now,” said Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy.

“We are proud to be a part of it, celebrating music, fashion and township culture on a world-class stage. The merch speaks directly to the fans, the streets and the movement at large.”