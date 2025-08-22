Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 2025

Moonsport has returned for its third consecutive MTN8 campaign, bringing a fresh, storytelling-led perspective to one of South Africa’s most celebrated football tournaments. Partnering with MTN South Africa, M&C Saatchi Abel, Levergy, and director Saana Mothabisa, Moonsport has delivered a fan-first content approach for the 2025 edition under the bold rallying cry Bazok’feela (“they’re going to feel you”).

M&C Saatchi Abel provided the creative platform, and Moonsport’s role was to turn the concept into authentic cultural narratives, spotlighting the voices, style, and passion of South African football fans. Moonsport created a fan engagement campaign focused on unearthing the voices behind the team through a storytelling content piece aimed to attract socialites closer to the game through combining culture, fashion, music, and dance. Working with storytelling director Saana Mothabisa, we created a series of content that focused on unique angles of each team, creating a cultural profile around each community through the eyes of a soccer fan.

“This tournament is nothing without the fans who have supported it passionately for the last 18 years. It’s been amazing seeing a bunch of fellow local football enthusiasts band together to tell the stories and pay homage to the fans who are unapologetically themselves, ” says Sipumelele Mnikina, account director at Moonsport. “Bringing ‘Bazok’feela’ to life has been fuelled by passion and the creative energy from the team, and our partners have been next-level. We can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve cooked up. This is only the beginning – stay glued to @MTNza and @MTN8 for the epic content that’s still to come!”

With the quarter finals concluded, the semi finals are delivering another round of high-stakes knockout football, but this year it’s also a celebration of style, sound, and self-expression, where the fans are the true stars of the game.

The 2025 MTN8 campaign is a collaborative effort: M&C Saatchi Abel created Bazok’feela, Levergy drove PR and media outreach, and Moonsport led storytelling and fan engagement through digital-first content.

Watch the content series here: