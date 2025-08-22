Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Production Assistant Johannesburg
- Production Coordinator / Assistant Production Manager Johannesburg
- Shop Fit and Production Manager Johannesburg
- Mid to Senior CAD Designer Johannesburg
- Senior Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Large Format Print Operator Johannesburg
- Head of Content (Creator) Johannesburg
Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 2025
M&C Saatchi Abel provided the creative platform, and Moonsport’s role was to turn the concept into authentic cultural narratives, spotlighting the voices, style, and passion of South African football fans. Moonsport created a fan engagement campaign focused on unearthing the voices behind the team through a storytelling content piece aimed to attract socialites closer to the game through combining culture, fashion, music, and dance. Working with storytelling director Saana Mothabisa, we created a series of content that focused on unique angles of each team, creating a cultural profile around each community through the eyes of a soccer fan.
“This tournament is nothing without the fans who have supported it passionately for the last 18 years. It’s been amazing seeing a bunch of fellow local football enthusiasts band together to tell the stories and pay homage to the fans who are unapologetically themselves, ” says Sipumelele Mnikina, account director at Moonsport. “Bringing ‘Bazok’feela’ to life has been fuelled by passion and the creative energy from the team, and our partners have been next-level. We can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve cooked up. This is only the beginning – stay glued to @MTNza and @MTN8 for the epic content that’s still to come!”
With the quarter finals concluded, the semi finals are delivering another round of high-stakes knockout football, but this year it’s also a celebration of style, sound, and self-expression, where the fans are the true stars of the game.
The 2025 MTN8 campaign is a collaborative effort: M&C Saatchi Abel created Bazok’feela, Levergy drove PR and media outreach, and Moonsport led storytelling and fan engagement through digital-first content.
Watch the content series here:
About us
Connecting people through sport. We work with brands and rights holders to create and capture sport's greatest moments. We want to change how sport is experienced so that everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.
Service Offering: strategy, content creation, video production, sports presentation, and broadcasting.
For more information about Moonsport, please visit moonsport.tv.
- Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 202522 Aug 11:44
- Behind every Bok: Moonsport's humorous take on Springbok fan rituals for Betway19 Aug 10:02
- Creativity on the clock: Making deadlines work for you12 Aug 09:57
- Connecting people through sport: A Moonsport story25 Sep 14:33
- Moonsport and Bad Weather Productions join forces to revolutionise the sports and entertainment industry26 Aug 13:00
Related
Behind every Bok: Moonsport's humorous take on Springbok fan rituals for Betway 3 days Creativity on the clock: Making deadlines work for you 12 Aug 2025 Connecting people through sport: A Moonsport story 25 Sep 2024 Moonsport and Bad Weather Productions join forces to revolutionise the sports and entertainment industry 26 Aug 2024