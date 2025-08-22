South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MoonsportThe Walt Disney Company AfricaHavas JohannesburgOgilvy South AfricaTenacityPRDaily MaverickWe Do DigitalLocation BankBrave GroupTopco MediaDStv Media SalesNewzroom AfrikaIgnition GroupMedia Development and Diversity AgencyIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 2025

    Moonsport has returned for its third consecutive MTN8 campaign, bringing a fresh, storytelling-led perspective to one of South Africa’s most celebrated football tournaments. Partnering with MTN South Africa, M&C Saatchi Abel, Levergy, and director Saana Mothabisa, Moonsport has delivered a fan-first content approach for the 2025 edition under the bold rallying cry Bazok’feela (“they’re going to feel you”).
    Issued by Moonsport
    22 Aug 2025
    22 Aug 2025
    Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 2025

    M&C Saatchi Abel provided the creative platform, and Moonsport’s role was to turn the concept into authentic cultural narratives, spotlighting the voices, style, and passion of South African football fans. Moonsport created a fan engagement campaign focused on unearthing the voices behind the team through a storytelling content piece aimed to attract socialites closer to the game through combining culture, fashion, music, and dance. Working with storytelling director Saana Mothabisa, we created a series of content that focused on unique angles of each team, creating a cultural profile around each community through the eyes of a soccer fan.

    “This tournament is nothing without the fans who have supported it passionately for the last 18 years. It’s been amazing seeing a bunch of fellow local football enthusiasts band together to tell the stories and pay homage to the fans who are unapologetically themselves, ” says Sipumelele Mnikina, account director at Moonsport. “Bringing ‘Bazok’feela’ to life has been fuelled by passion and the creative energy from the team, and our partners have been next-level. We can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve cooked up. This is only the beginning – stay glued to @MTNza and @MTN8 for the epic content that’s still to come!”

    Moonsport launches with storytelling and brings unique perspective to MTN8 2025

    With the quarter finals concluded, the semi finals are delivering another round of high-stakes knockout football, but this year it’s also a celebration of style, sound, and self-expression, where the fans are the true stars of the game.

    The 2025 MTN8 campaign is a collaborative effort: M&C Saatchi Abel created Bazok’feela, Levergy drove PR and media outreach, and Moonsport led storytelling and fan engagement through digital-first content.

    Watch the content series here:

  • MTN8 on X
  • MTN on Instagram
  • MTN on TikTok and MTN Soccer on TikTok

    About us

    Connecting people through sport. We work with brands and rights holders to create and capture sport's greatest moments. We want to change how sport is experienced so that everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.

    Service Offering: strategy, content creation, video production, sports presentation, and broadcasting.

    For more information about Moonsport, please visit moonsport.tv.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions
    Moonsport
    We’re more than just an agency; we’re a collective force driven by a singular mission to create and capture sport’s greatest moments.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz