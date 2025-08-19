South Africa
    Behind every Bok: Moonsport's humorous take on Springbok fan rituals for Betway

    Moonsport is proud to unveil a new 30-second TV commercial for Betway - conceptualised and produced to amplify the brand’s sponsorship of the Springboks campaign, titled #BehindEveryBok. The commercial taps into the humour, passion, and quirks of South African rugby fans at a time when the Springboks reign as back-to-back world champions.
    Issued by Moonsport
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Through a pitching process, Moonsport developed a playful visual concept that explores the question: Who is really behind every Bok? The answer - a nation of believers whose loyalty is often expressed through unique superstitions and rituals.

    “Celebrating the spirit of South African rugby is at the heart of our partnership with the Springboks. Behind Every Bok is more than just a campaign, it’s a tribute to the fans whose passion, quirks, and rituals embody what it means to believe in the team. Working with Moonsport was a collaborative process; they understood our vision and brought it to life with humour and heart,” said Mark Rowles, Betway head of marketing.

    The ad introduces three memorable characters, each with their superstition, and extends the theme across digital and social platforms for the remainder of the 2025 rugby season. It launched last weekend and will run on TV, digital, and social, connecting with fans nationwide.

    “Working with Betway gave us the creative space to bring comedy into the betting category, and the Springboks’ current golden era gave us endless inspiration,” said Simon Key, Moonsport head of content. “From lucky socks to match-day rituals, we wanted to capture the fan traditions that make South African rugby culture so special.”

    With the Springboks’ continued dominance on the global stage, Behind Every Bok celebrates the humour and heart of the supporters who believe, watch, and – perhaps – help their team secure victory, yet again.

    Watch the TVC here: Betway TVC

    About us: Connecting People Through Sport. We work with brands and rights holders to create and capture sport's greatest moments. We want to change how sport is experienced so that everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.

    Service offering: Strategy, content creation, video production, sports presentation, and broadcasting.

    For more information about Moonsport, please visit moonsport.tv

    Moonsport
    We’re more than just an agency; we’re a collective force driven by a singular mission to create and capture sport’s greatest moments.
